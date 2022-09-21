China dials down Taiwan rhetoric; US, Canada transit strait

BEIJING (AP) — China toned down its rhetoric on Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it is inevitable that the self-governing island comes under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve that peacefully.

The comments came one day after the U.S. and Canadian navies sailed through the strait between China and Taiwan.

They don't appear to signal a change in policy as much as a broader attempt to calm the waters on multiple fronts in the run-up to a major meeting of the ruling Communist Party next month.