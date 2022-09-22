Author readings around Boston Sept. 25-Oct. 1

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Josh Funk (“My Pet Feet”) and Carrie Finison (“Hurry, Little Tortoise, Time for School!”) read in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Susan Verde and Peter H. Reynolds (“I Am Me: A Book of Authenticity”) read in person at 11 a.m. at Blue Bunny Books . . . Kacen Callender (“Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution”) is in conversation with Rebecca Kim Wells at 11 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Robin Marty (“New Handbook for a Post-Roe America: The Complete Guide to Abortion Legality, Access, and Practical Support”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
MONDAY
Adam White (“The Midcoast”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Andrew Sean Greer (“Less Is Lost”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $10 for admission and $20 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Elizabeth Strout (“Lucy by the Sea”) is in conversation with Dawn Tripp in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore . . . Michael Ansara (“What Remains”), Quintin Collins (“Claim Tickets for Stolen People”), and Jennifer Martelli (“The Queen of Queens”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
TUESDAY
Karina Yan Glaser (“The Vanderbeekers on the Road”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Margaret A. Burnham (“By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners”) is in conversation with Khalil Gibran Muhammad in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $6 for admission and $32 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Jeannie Zusy (“The Frederick Sisters Are Living the Dream”) is in conversation with Stephanie Cabot in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Ransom Riggs (“Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5 for admission and $26.55 for admission and a copy of the book).
WEDNESDAY
Eric Jay Dolin (“Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for admission and free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) . . . Andrew Nagorski (“Saving Freud: The Rescuers Who Brought Him to Freedom”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $5 for admission and free for members) . . . Michael Pedersen (“Boy Friends”) is in conversation with Hollie McNish in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Fredrik Backman (“The Winners”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $30.80 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Jesse Q. Sutanto (“Well, That Was Unexpected”) is in conversation with Ali Hazelwood at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lacy M. Johnson (“More City Than Water: A Houston Flood Atlas”) reads at 4 p.m. at the Boston Public Library . . . Harold Holzer (“Monument Man: The Life and Art of Daniel Chester French”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10 for admission and free for members).
THURSDAY
Sofi Thanhauser (“Worn: A People’s History of Clothing”) and Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell (“Skirts: Fashioning Modern Femininity in the Twentieth Century”) are in conversation with Petra Slinkard at 4 p.m. at New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Naomi Novik (“The Golden Enclaves”) in person at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $10 for admission and $20 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Kate Beaton (“Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $42.50 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Scholastique Mukasonga (“Kibogo”) is in conversation with Mark Polizzotti in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Daniel S. Medwed (“Barred: Why the Innocent Can’t Get Out of Prison”) is in conversation with Radha Natarajan in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Morgan Talty (“Night of the Living Rez”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
FRIDAY
Nick Lane (“Transformer: The Deep Chemistry of Life and Death”) is in conversation with Logan McCarty at 12 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Lamar Giles (“The Getaway”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney in person at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Miyoko Schinner (“The Vegan Meat Cookbook: Meatless Favorites. Made with Plants.”) is in conversation with Amory Sivertson in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for admission) . . . Peniel E. Joseph (“The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century”) is in conversation with Brandon M. Terry in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Laura Warrell (“Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm”) is in conversation with Steve Almond in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Hiron Ennes (“Leech”) is in conversation with Gretchen Felker-Martin at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY
Shaelyn McDaniel (“Hello, Opportunity: The Story of Our Friend on Mars”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.