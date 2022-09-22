fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Updated September 22, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Elizabeth Strout (“Lucy by the Sea”) is in conversation with Dawn Tripp in person Monday at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre.Leonardo Cendamo

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Josh Funk (“My Pet Feet”) and Carrie Finison (“Hurry, Little Tortoise, Time for School!”) read in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Susan Verde and Peter H. Reynolds (“I Am Me: A Book of Authenticity”) read in person at 11 a.m. at Blue Bunny Books . . . Kacen Callender (“Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution”) is in conversation with Rebecca Kim Wells at 11 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Robin Marty (“New Handbook for a Post-Roe America: The Complete Guide to Abortion Legality, Access, and Practical Support”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

MONDAY

Adam White (“The Midcoast”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Andrew Sean Greer (“Less Is Lost”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $10 for admission and $20 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Elizabeth Strout (“Lucy by the Sea”) is in conversation with Dawn Tripp in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore . . . Michael Ansara (“What Remains”), Quintin Collins (“Claim Tickets for Stolen People”), and Jennifer Martelli (“The Queen of Queens”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.

TUESDAY

Karina Yan Glaser (“The Vanderbeekers on the Road”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Margaret A. Burnham (“By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners”) is in conversation with Khalil Gibran Muhammad in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $6 for admission and $32 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Jeannie Zusy (“The Frederick Sisters Are Living the Dream”) is in conversation with Stephanie Cabot in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Ransom Riggs (“Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5 for admission and $26.55 for admission and a copy of the book).

WEDNESDAY

Eric Jay Dolin (“Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for admission and free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) . . . Andrew Nagorski (“Saving Freud: The Rescuers Who Brought Him to Freedom”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $5 for admission and free for members) . . . Michael Pedersen (“Boy Friends”) is in conversation with Hollie McNish in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Fredrik Backman (“The Winners”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $30.80 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Jesse Q. Sutanto (“Well, That Was Unexpected”) is in conversation with Ali Hazelwood at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lacy M. Johnson (“More City Than Water: A Houston Flood Atlas”) reads at 4 p.m. at the Boston Public Library . . . Harold Holzer (“Monument Man: The Life and Art of Daniel Chester French”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10 for admission and free for members).

THURSDAY

Sofi Thanhauser (“Worn: A People’s History of Clothing”) and Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell (“Skirts: Fashioning Modern Femininity in the Twentieth Century”) are in conversation with Petra Slinkard at 4 p.m. at New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Naomi Novik (“The Golden Enclaves”) in person at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $10 for admission and $20 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Kate Beaton (“Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff in person at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $42.50 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Scholastique Mukasonga (“Kibogo”) is in conversation with Mark Polizzotti in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Daniel S. Medwed (“Barred: Why the Innocent Can’t Get Out of Prison”) is in conversation with Radha Natarajan in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Morgan Talty (“Night of the Living Rez”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.

FRIDAY

Nick Lane (“Transformer: The Deep Chemistry of Life and Death”) is in conversation with Logan McCarty at 12 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Lamar Giles (“The Getaway”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney in person at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Miyoko Schinner (“The Vegan Meat Cookbook: Meatless Favorites. Made with Plants.”) is in conversation with Amory Sivertson in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for admission) . . . Peniel E. Joseph (“The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century”) is in conversation with Brandon M. Terry in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Laura Warrell (“Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm”) is in conversation with Steve Almond in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Hiron Ennes (“Leech”) is in conversation with Gretchen Felker-Martin at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Shaelyn McDaniel (“Hello, Opportunity: The Story of Our Friend on Mars”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.


