‘The Collaboration’ and HBO’s ‘Julia’ filming around Boston this month

“We’re filming in the city today, but it’s mostly in the studios,” Cappi told the Globe Wednesday, adding that her studio just wrapped filming for the Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

“The Collaboration,” a film about Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, began filming at Marina Studios on Sept. 14. This week, production is moving closer to the city, filming in locations like Chinatown and along the Esplanade, according to Marina Cappi, owner of Marina Studios located in Quincy and Canton .

Keep your eyes peeled: Two high-profile productions are filming around Boston this month.

Cappi said filming would continue in the Bay State until Oct. 28. The production filmed at Lawrence Memorial Hospital last week.

“The Collaboration” is based on a play by four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten and tells the story of the two acclaimed artists. Paul Bettany plays Warhol and Jeremy Pope stars as Basquiat, according to Deadline. Melissa Barrera and Daniel Brühl also star in the film.

On Tuesday night, one person tweeted photos of late-night production in Chinatown. A release date for the film hasn’t yet been revealed, but once production wraps, the play will head to Broadway with Bettany and Pope, Deadline reported. Dec. 20 has been set as opening night.

Filming for season 2 of HBO’s “Julia” is also underway, according to a notice on the Massachusetts Film Office website. A flyer was also shared on Twitter on Tuesday, notifying neighbors in the South End that that film crews would be in the area to prep and shoot scenes for the show from Sept. 28-30.

The series is based on the life of the iconic chef, TV personality, and cookbook author Julia Child, who lived in Cambridge from 1961 to 2001.

The flyer, penned by the production’s location manager, said “Julia” will be filming in the South End on Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prep will begin Sept. 28 and parking restrictions begin at 6 p.m. Filming wraps in the neighborhood Sept. 30, according to the flyer.

The Sony-Marvel superhero movie “Madame Web” is also still filming in the Bay State, according to a source familiar with the production. The film, which is being produced under the working title “Claire,” began production July 11 and will continue through September.

Crews for the film were in Boston’s Financial District over the summer and transformed a few blocks around Liberty Square into a retro version of New York City’s Chinatown.

“Madame Web” stars Dakota Johnson in the title role, joined by Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim. The film is part of the “Spider-Man” universe.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.