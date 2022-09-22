Local bestsellers for the week ended Sept. 18

2. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

3. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

4. Nona the Ninth Tamsyn Muir Tordotcom

5. Lessons Ian McEwan Knopf

6. Carrie Soto Is Back Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

9. The Ink Black Heart Robert Galbraith Mulholland

10. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

2. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

3. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

4. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

5. Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir Jann S. Wenner Little, Brown

6. Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber Andy Borowitz Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

7. Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent US Attorney’s Office and Its Battle with the Trump Justice Department Geoffrey Berman Penguin Press

8. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II Buzz Bissinger Harper

9. Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison Ben Macintyre Crown

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

8. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

8. Unwinding Anxiety: New Science Shows How to Break the Cycles of Worry and Fear to Heal Your Mind Judson Brewer Avery

9. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

10. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 18. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.