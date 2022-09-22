Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

GINGER ROOT California singer and producer Cameron Lew crafts bubbly yet contemplative lite-funk that at times wobbles in a way that recalls 50-year-old AM radios. Sept. 23, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

CARLY RAE JEPSEN The honey-voiced pop savant has a new album, the meditation on solitude “The Loneliest Time,” out in October; any of its songs included in this set will likely be hooky enough to have audience members singing along by the second chorus. Sept. 26, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

PANIC! AT THE DISCO The latest album from what has become the solo project of big-throated belter Brendon Urie is a love letter to classic rock, with the vocalist whirling through homages (both interpolated and heavily implied) to the likes of Thin Lizzy, Argent, Queen, and Elton John while reminiscing about his road to arena-headlining stardom. Sept. 28, 7 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON

Advertisement





Folk, World & Country

RIVER RUCKUS Fall may be creeping in, but there are still opportunities to hear music outdoors, including this annual Haverhill event. The musical portion of the Ruckus will be going on all afternoon, with alt-country long-haulers the Jayhawks wrapping things up as headliners; they’ll be preceded by Danielle Miraglia, Liz Bills, Kurt Baker, and Delta Rae. Sept. 24, 12:30 p.m. Free. Riverfront Park, Haverhill. 978-228-1060. teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/river-ruckus

JOSHUA HEDLEY AND THE HEDLINERS They don’t call him “Mr. Jukebox” for nothing; this Nashvillian appears to be working his way through the sounds of the entirety of electric country music; on his latest, “Neon Blue,” he’s tipping his hat to 1990s-vintage neo-traditionalism. Sept. 27, 8 p.m. $20. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792. www.atwoodstavern.com

DAVID WAX MUSEUM David Wax and Suz Slezak, partners in both music and life, bring their “Mexo-Americana” music to Somerville in intimate fashion, performing as an acoustic duo. Limited tickets remain for Thursday’s show. Sept. 29, 7 p.m. $20. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896. www.burren.com

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JASON PALMER QUINTET Celebrity Series of Boston’s free Neighborhood Arts concerts continue with the acclaimed trumpet star and his working band playing a program of Palmer originals honoring powerful American women, through history to today, including Fannie Lou Hamer, Stacey Abrams, and more. Sept. 24, 3 p.m. Free. Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave. www.celebrityseries.org

PAUL RISHELL & ANNIE RAINES The long-running, award-winning blues duo — finger-style guitar master Rishell and hot harmonica player Raines, both fine singers to boot — boasts a wide-ranging repertoire of classic, lesser-known, and original blues. Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $25.50-$28.50. Bull Run Restaurant Ballroom, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

STAN STRICKLAND TRIO Eliot Schoolyard Concert Series presents the eminent Boston saxophonist, flutist, and singer with soul and jazz vocalist Lori Gomes and multi-instrumentalist Akili Jamal Haynes for a late afternoon of celebratory sounds. Sept. 25, 4 p.m. Free, advance registration and donations encouraged. Eliot School of Fine and Applied Arts, 24 Eliot St., Jamaica Plain. www.eventbrite.com/e/eliot-schoolyard-concert-series-tickets-330231159287

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA Director Yuval Sharon puts his own spin on “La Bohème” by reversing the order of the acts, so the tale of Puccini’s archetypal starving artists begins in tragedy and ends in bliss. The cast features Lauren Michelle as Mimi, Jesus Garcia as Rodolfo, BLO regular Chelsea Basler as Musetta, and Opera unMet founder-director Marshall Hughes as the Wanderer, a character created specifically for Sharon’s production. Sept. 23-Oct. 2. Emerson Colonial Theatre. 617-542-4912, www.blo.org

Advertisement

ODYSSEY OPERA Rachmaninoff is much better known for his spectacularly showy piano concertos than his operas: Odyssey Opera aims to give three of those operas their due this weekend with a triple bill of one-act operas in concert, two of them inspired by Pushkin stories and one after Dante’s “Inferno.” Sept. 25, 3 p.m. Jordan Hall. 617-826-1626, www.odysseyopera.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This coming week at Symphony Hall, the explosive pianist Yuja Wang joins the BSO and music director Andris Nelsons for both of Shostakovich’s piano concertos, on a program that also includes Julia Adolphe’s BSO-commissioned “Makeshift Castle” and Haydn’s Symphony No. 100, “Military.” Note that Thursday evening concerts now begin at 7:30 instead of 8 p.m. as in previous years. Sept. 29-Oct. 1. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

FABULATION OR, THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE Lyndsay Allyn Cox stars as a high-flying Manhattan publicist brought crashingly but eye-openingly down to earth when her husband’s embezzlement leaves her broke and she has to move back in with her Brooklyn family. Cox’s vibrant stage presence and the brisk direction by Dawn M. Simmons help to power Lynn Nottage’s satire past its flaws. Through Oct. 9. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING The complexities of faith, right-wing politics, and personal history collide in Will Arbery’s bracingly original, consistently compelling drama. A reunion of four Catholic conservatives — eventually joined by a fifth — turns into a polemical showdown in a Wyoming backyard. For at least a few of them, the unspoken goal is to see who has the right right stuff. Directed with finesse by Marianna Bassham, taking a break from her usual acting duties, and starring a top-notch quintet of Dayna Cousins, Nathan Malin, Jesse Hinson, Elise Piliponis, and Karen MacDonald. Through Oct. 8. SpeakEasy Stage Company. Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

Advertisement

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 A frequently riveting production of Anna Deavere Smith’s landmark work about the prelude, tumult, and the aftermath of the 1992 riots that ensued when white Los Angeles police officers were acquitted of the vicious beating of Black motorist Rodney King. Revised by Smith from a solo piece to accommodate a cast of five, “Twilight” loses none of its raw power as a testament to the human cost of systemic racial injustice. Under the taut direction of Taibi Magar, a first-rate cast (Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Carl Palmer, Elena Hurst, Francis Jue, and Wesley T. Jones) deliver keenly particularized portraits of Black, white, Asian American, and Latino residents of Los Angeles sifting through the meaning of a traumatic event. The stories those characters tell, and the sheer vividness of their voices, make “Twilight” not just a must-see but a must-hear. Through Sept. 24. Production by American Repertory Theater in association with Signature Theatre. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

DANCE FOR WORLD COMMUNITY FESTIVAL José Mateo Ballet Theatre presents the 13th iteration of this annual lively outdoor festival, which presents more than 50 performances and a wide range of free introductory dance classes by companies representing nearly two dozen styles of movement. The daylong event, titled “New Movements for Peace” this year, also features exhibits and activities by local nonprofits as well as food and crafts vendors. Sept. 24. Free. Massachusetts Ave. between Putnam and Bow streets. www.danceforworldcommunity.org

INFINITY DANCE COLLECTIVE The company’s new show, “Transmute,” brings together multigenerational artists representing dance styles ranging from ballet to contact improvisation. Designed to foster a healing energy, the show also features live music, poetry, and voice. Guest artists include Erica Cornejo and Carlos Molina, plus pre-professional dancers from Integrarte. Sept. 29-30. $18-$20. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. (Also available via Zoom.) https://ccca.worldeducationweb.org/

SURGE Boston Dance Theater and members of the SURGE East Boston Coastal Community Artist Fellowship conclude their two-month collaboration with this outdoor, participatory dance performance intended to foster reflection and dialogue about the climate crisis, sea-level rise, and coastal impacts. Sept. 25, 4 p.m. $18 (children free). DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, Lincoln. www.bostondancetheater.com

Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker are among the figure skaters touring with Ice Dance International this fall. Frank Rocco

ICE DANCE INTERNATIONAL The fall tour of the New England-based performing arts company comes to Greater Boston with a new show, “Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice.” The show features 10 world-class figure skaters, including two-time US champion Alissa Czisny, and US Open champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker, in ice dance choreography by choreographers from the 2022 Olympic Games, including Benoit Richaud, Rohene Ward, and Cindy Stuart. Sept. 24. $15-$75. The Skating Club of Boston, Norwood. https://icedanceinternational.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Art

LISA REIHANA: IN PURSUIT OF VENUS [INFECTED] Reihana’s huge panoramic video installation, based on 19th-century French wallpaper romanticizing that country’s South Pacific conquests, has been a sensation since its showing at the Venice Biennale in 2017, representing New Zealand, and with good reason: Reihana, who is Maori, takes a decorative scene of colonial idyll and sets it in motion from the Indigenous point of view, revealing blithe exclusions of dominance and violence. Through Dec. 18. Davis Museum at Wellesley College, 106 Central St., Wellesley. 781-283-2051, www.wellesley.edu/davismuseum

PATRICK KELLY: RUNWAY OF LOVE This show features the Mississippi-born, Paris-based fashion designer whose short life — he died in 1990 at 35 years old — was jam-packed with innovative and provocative work that drew on everything from Parisian club fashion to his childhood growing up in the American South. His designs, the museum says, “pushed racial and cultural boundaries, asserted Black empowerment, and were rooted in expressions of love and joy.” A revival of a 2014 exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the 2022 version includes a display of Kelly’s “significant” collection of racist memorabilia. Through Nov. 6. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

ANDREW WYETH: LIFE AND DEATH The quintessential painter of 20th-century American rural life — “Christina’s World,” his 1948 painting of a woman crumpled in a field of long grass, is one of those few paintings instantly recognizable by almost anyone, anywhere — had an equal fascination with death, including his own. This is the first public presentation of recently rediscovered drawings that Wyeth made in the 1990s of his own funeral; the show couples those drawings with works by Duane Michals, Andy Warhol, and George Tooker, among others, all of whom depicted their own passing, as a deeper look at the nature of artistic meditation on mortality. Through Oct. 16. Colby College Museum of Art, 5600 Mayflower Hill Drive, Waterville, Maine. 207-859-5600, www.colby.edu/museum

MURRAY WHYTE

EMILIO ROJAS: tracing a wound through my body In works from the past decade, the Mexican-born multidisciplinary artist often uses his own body as a site to explore the damage and vestiges of generational trauma wrought by colonialism and border politics. Rojas will do a live performance of his piece, “A Vague and Undetermined Place (a Gloria)” in the Boylston Place Alley, 10 Boylston Place, from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24. Through Nov. 6. Emerson Contemporary, 25 Avery St. 617-824-8667, www.emersoncontemporary.org

CATE McQUAID

Emilio Rojas, "El Mestizo," 2010. A still from a performance-video, 3:54 min. Emilio Rojas





EVENTS

Comedy

KATE WILLETT “If this was 40 years ago, I probably would not even be doing stand-up right now,” says Willett, who headlines Hideout Comedy at the White Bull Tavern this weekend. “I would probably be married to some kind of deadbeat, alcoholic dude, and I’m not, because I was lucky enough to be born in a time where most deadbeat, alcoholic dudes are not really looking to commit.” Sept. 23-24, 7:30 p.m. $20-$44. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

JASON CORDOVA In his new “Don’t Tell Comedy” set, released on YouTube this week, Cordova said he obsessed over the video site during the pandemic. “I’m super addicted,” he says. “You know when you just click, like, one video and just three hours of your life is just gone after that, and now you just know so much [stuff] about starfish for no reason?” Sept. 23-24, 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

FODBALLS TAKE FENWAY Amma Marfo hosts this showcase show at The Station, the Fenway’s outdoor venue, with headliner Angela Sawyer, featuring Brieana Woodward, Jessie Farris, Kristina Feliciano, and Stephanie Dalwin. Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. Free. The Station, 1400 Boylston St. www.thefenway.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

EMERALD NECKLACE PARKFEST At a range of Boston parks throughout the Emerald Necklace (which includes Franklin Park, the Arnold Arboretum, Jamaica Pond, and several others) visitors will be able to enjoy fun activities like scavenger hunts, puppet making, lawn games, drag queen story hour, parades, food trucks, and trivia. Check the Emerald Necklace’s website to find the full schedule of activities at the park closest to you. Sept. 24, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., weather permitting. Free. Locations vary. emeraldnecklace.org

BOSTON FILM FESTIVAL SCREENINGS AT THE BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY As part of the Boston Film Festival’s programming (which runs from Sept. 22-26), enjoy two free documentary screenings at the Boston Public Library this Saturday. The two films, “The Temptation of Trees” and “The Power of Activism,” both center on climate change issues and are a great way to educate kids about methods to help solve the climate crisis. Sept. 24, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Free. Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St. bostonfilmfestival.org

MYSTIC RIVER CELEBRATION Medford’s annual celebration of the arts will take place this Saturday and feature a lineup of eight performing arts groups, over 20 local artisans, and a special Knucklebones play area just for kids. Performers range from nearby Tufts’ competitive Bhangra dance group to Boston Hoop Troop, a collective of dancers who perform synchronized routines with hula hoops. Sept. 24, noon-4 p.m. Free. Condon Shell, 2501 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford. cacheinmedford.org

JOY ASHFORD











