Swiss central bank enacts biggest-ever hike to key rate

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s central bank carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in aggressive moves to clamp down on inflation.

The Swiss National Bank said it could not rule out further increases beyond the rise of three-quarters of a percentage point “to ensure price stability over the medium term.”

The rate increased from minus 0.25% to 0.5%, which would be effective starting Friday. It aims to cool off inflation that came in at 3.5% in August.