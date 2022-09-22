New Hampshire gets a Haitian destination; Hot Chix beefs up Inman Square’s food scene

“Top Chef” contestant and Deuxave alum Chris Viaud, known for Milford, N.H.’s Greenleaf , is expanding. In addition to his TV appearances, Viaud is known throughout the area for his Haitian pop-ups. Now he has a permanent home for his family recipes: Ansanm (20 South St.) serves fast-casual dishes for lunch and dinner starting on Thursday, Sept. 29. Try the V.O. Griot sandwich with ham, spicy pickled cucumbers, and pork shoulder; Haitian spaghetti; macaroni au gratin; and more.

Openings: Hokkaido Ramen Santouka will open a third area location in Allston (169 Brighton Ave.) on Friday, Sept. 23. Doors open at 4 p.m., with first-night proceeds going to meal-delivery service Community Servings. Grab a half-dozen styles of ramen from a takeout window; there are also 32 seats for those who like to linger. Visit daily from noon until 10 p.m.

In Cambridge’s Inman Square, Hot Chix (1220 Cambridge St.) stays abreast of the fried chicken sandwich trend. They’re softly open from noon until 9 p.m. this weekend, serving more than fried fowl: Try a fried mushroom or fried shrimp sandwich, mac and cheese, and banana pudding. Track their opening updates at www.instagram.com/hotchixboston.

A signature meal from Clover: Rosemary fries and a chickpea fritter sandwich. russ Mezikofsky

Expansions: Clover Food Lab will open its first Somerville location this fall at Assembly Row, next to the Row Hotel (360 Foley St.). CloverROW also houses Clover’s first-ever grocery: Pick up dips, hummus, meal boxes, soups, coffees, and more, plus specialty food from local farms. During the first months of operation, CloverROW plans to host workshops and tastings spotlighting local orchards, producers, and even artists.

Anna’s Taqueria will open its seventh Boston-area location in late 2022 in the Longwood Medical Area (360 Longwood Ave.), with its classic menu of burritos, quesadillas, tacos, Mexican bowls, and salads.

Farewells: Roslindale’s venerable Birch Street Bistro (14 Birch St.) signs off after 19 years as a neighborhood favorite. They’ll turn off the lights on Saturday, Sept. 24. “We are beyond grateful for the love and support from our Roslindale friends and neighbors, and we are honored to have been a part of such a vibrant, diverse community! We hope that our legacy will reverberate for years to come!” they wrote in a farewell social media post.

