Preacher Lawson is ready to catch some Z’s

Comedian Preacher Lawson began writing jokes when he was 16. By 17, he was performing them live, and 10 years later, in 2017, he reached the final round on season 12 of “America’s Got Talent.” He has since competed on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” and “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions” (both in 2019), and in 2021 he hosted “America’s Got Talent Live!” in Las Vegas. Lawson, 31, is bringing his comedy routine to the Wilbur Theatre on Oct. 7. In a phone call from Los Angeles, where he was performing, Lawson said he is excited about coming to Boston, where he has performed numerous times in the past and has always found the audiences to be “the best.” He suggested that his fans “wear diapers” to his no-holds-barred comedy show, since “you’re going to pee yourself.” The New York City-based comedian, a vegan who advocates for plant-based living, said he is looking forward to checking out the Boston vegan dining scene when he is in town. Lawson, who performs hundreds of shows a year, was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in many different places growing up, with the longest stretch being in Memphis. (“I’m not really from anywhere,” he said.) We caught up with Lawson to talk about all things travel.

My bed. I’m always on the road traveling, so when I finally get to my bed, it feels like a vacation.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Anything spicy and vegan. Maybe spicy fried rice?

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Africa, Rome, Iceland, Jamaica … the list goes on. Just because of my travel schedule for work, I don’t have too much time for free travel.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Definitely my phone. I feel more naked without my phone than I do without underwear.

Aisle or window?

On short flights, aisle seat because it has more leg room. On longer flights, if I’m planning to sleep, the window seat so that way no one can wake me up.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I was always on the road when I was a kid, so it’s hard to pick just one. Probably when I traveled from Oregon to Tennessee when I was about 9 — but I never really liked travel because I always moved from place to place growing up. But then when I was like 21, and was traveling [on tour] with other comedians … that was fun.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Sleep. As soon as I land, the only party I’m going to is the one in my bed.

Best travel tip?

Have a checklist, double check, arrive early so there’s no anxiety . . . and you’re allowed to be lazy.

JULIET PENNINGTON