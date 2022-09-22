Robots, runs, and King Tut

Lace up your running shoes and head to Newport for a 4-mile race that crosses the famous Newport Pell Bridge. The bridge opens to pedestrians just one day each year. Enjoy stunning harbor views as you cross the bridge during the Citizens Pell Bridge Run, Oct. 16. The run, open to walkers and runners of all ages and speeds, begins in Jamestown and finishes in downtown Newport. The not-for-profit event gives 100 percent of the proceeds to local nonprofit organizations. No pets or strollers allowed. Entry: $55 through Sept. 30, $60 Oct. 1-14, and $70 day of race, includes shuttle transportation, event T-shirt, and medal. pellbridgerun.com .

You still have a week to see the fascinating “National Geographic” exhibition about King Tut at Boston’s SoWa Power Station. “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” runs through Oct. 2. The exhibition — on view in nine galleries — will take you back 3,300 years to a time when King Tut ruled and the gods Ra and Anubis were highly worshipped. Through this multimedia exhibition, you can descend into Tut’s tomb and even enter a recreation of his burial chamber. Consider staying at the 177-room boutique property The Revolution Hotel, a 10-minute walk from the exhibition, which offers an Experience King Tut Package that includes a one-night stay, two adult tickets to the exhibition, and two pastries and coffees from Provincetown-born Kohi Coffee. Admission to exhibition: free for 4 and under to $32.50 for 16 and older. Hotel package rates start $299 per night (subject to availability). 800-591-2872, therevolutionhotel.com; beyondkingtut.com/city/boston.

Celebrate museum’s 40th anniversary

Sometimes old school is cool. Acton’s Discovery Museum offers a special 40th-anniversary admission price Oct. 1-31 that will make you feel like it’s still 1982. The $2.50 per person Pay and Play Like It’s 1982 program applies to all ages (typically, you would pay $15.50 for ages 1 and older and $14.50 for 60 and older); advance reservations required. A local schoolteacher founded the museum in a 130-year-old Victorian house in 1982. Later, the museum added a new building with interactive STEM exhibits that blend science, nature, and play, and In-School Traveling Science Workshops that bring STEM exploration into classrooms. This year, the museum converted to 100 percent onsite generated solar electricity. 978-264-4200, www.discoveryacton.org.

Visitors can learn how the human brain and computers interact with the world — and about “thinking computers” — during the West Coast’s premiere of “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine.” The exhibit, on show at Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry, opens Oct. 15.

There’s a robot for that

You probably don’t want to get replaced by a robot or computer. Learn how the human brain and computers interact with the world and about “thinking computers” during the West Coast’s premiere of “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine.” The exhibit, on show at Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry, opens Oct. 15. It’s the first traveling exhibit to explore artificial intelligence (AI), delving into the mystery and myths of machine learning — how it evolved and how it’s expected to impact the future. The hands-on interactive exhibit lets you explore growth and role of AI in video games, computer animation, self-driving cars, robotics, and more. Find out about illusions that fool computers and machines that can identify their surroundings and translate languages. Admission (includes entire museum): free for ages 14 and under to $22 for adults; student, military, and senior rates available. https://mohai.org.

Explore the coastlines of the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada, and Alaska during new itineraries aboard Oceania Cruises’ 2023 trips. The cruise line will offer 179 new itineraries on seven ships that stop at more than 260 ports. Trips range from seven to 56 days long. Want to go off the beaten path? Check out the voyages that stop in Nordfjordeid, Norway; Denmark’s Faroe Islands; Limnos, Greece; and Eastport, Maine, located on remote Moose Island overlooking New Brunswick (and the easternmost town in the United States, population about 1,300). Prices vary. www.oceaniacruises.com.

As the temps drop in the Northern Hemisphere and you prepare for fall and winter adventures, don’t forget to pack a super lightweight, packable, warm layer. Canada Goose’s Women’s PBI Camp Down Hoody works great whether you are museum-hopping in Europe, fall camping in New England, or downhill skiing out west. This toasty hip-length jacket contains 750-fill duck down, has a wind- and water-resistant ripstop nylon outer fabric, and can handle temps as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit. The Camp Hoody is warm without being bulky, has a down hood for added warmth and a tricot fabric chin guard to prevent chafing, and packs into an inner pocket. Men can check out the Lodge Down Hoody, which has virtually the same specs and features — and, like the Camp Hoody, comes in a new matte finish this year. $700, though $50 from the purchase of each Women’s PBI Camp Down Hoody supports polar bear and environmental research and advocacy. www.canadagoose.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.