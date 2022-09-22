Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Sept. 26-Oct. 2

For National Recovery Month, the Boston Public Library’s Central Branch in Copley Square will host a special screening of the film Tipping the Pain Scale. The documentary explores stories of people struggling with addiction and how society has failed to handle the crisis. A panel discussion featuring the filmmakers and others will follow. Free. 5 p.m. Registration is required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/.events .

Thursday-Sunday

Fall Fun

Make your way to the Deerfield Fair in New Hampshire for what is said to be New England’s oldest family fair. The annual event offers performances, games, rides, activities, and more for the entire family. There will also be shows of various agricultural animals, including horses and pigs. Admission is $12; children 12 and under are free. deerfieldfair.com

Friday

Jazz It Up

Feel the groove at JazzNOW Tango Libre, a hybrid jazz performance presented by GBH Music and JazzBoston, featuring an ensemble including award-winning guitarist Claudio Ragazzi. An “in-studio experience” ($50) at the GBH Fraser Performance Studio in Brighton kicks off at 7:15 p.m., while a free virtual component starts at 8 p.m. Register at wgbh.org/events.

Opens Friday

A Classic, Retold

Playwright and actor Kate Hamill presents a feminist twist on the Bram Stoker Gothic novel in Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really, opening at the Umbrella Arts Center in Concord. The adaptation confronts sexism in the original work. Through October 23. Times vary. Tickets cost $45, with discounts for seniors and students. theumbrellaarts.org/production/dracula

Saturday and Sunday

Vegging Out

For a delicious dose of veggies, head to the 27th annual Boston Veg Food Fest at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. The event will include a vegan marketplace, speakers and chefs, and chances to sample plant-based products. Free. Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. bostonveg.org/foodfest

