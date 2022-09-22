Nine designers share tricks to help make the most of the space in your home

Strategic shifts
“Small, strategic shifts can open new opportunities. We relocated a powder room door to the hall around the corner in order to create a full wall of cabinetry that doubled storage for the kitchen.” — Christina Marsh and Kristen Giannattasio, Atelier et Alia
Creative use of space
“We turned a space between two bump-outs into a vanity by lining it with a mirror and adding an adjustable shelf. Linear light strips provide even illumination for tasks and a serene glow when dimmed. And, the mirror reflects the outdoors, making the room feel larger.” — Patrick Planeta, Planeta Design Group
Use space under the stairs
“Use every square inch under the stairs. Create a cozy hideaway by tucking in a tailored settee (and excellent reading material).” — Samantha Arak, Samantha Carey Interiors
Paint choices
“Painting walls and millwork the same color amplifies impact and cuts down on contrast, which can make a space seem cluttered. It also allows you to be more intentional with the focal point.” — Thiara Borges Dananberg, Studio Borges Interior Design
Big beds
"It’s counterintuitive, but something magical happens with scale when you put a large bed in a tiny bedroom.” — Jessica Stambaugh, JS Interiors
Banquettes
“Opt for a banquette — either built-in or store bought. It takes up less space than chairs, which need room to pull out. Use the vertical space by adding floating shelves.” — Erin Gates, Erin Gates Design
Drapery
“Hang drapery close to the ceiling. The vertical lines help make a room look taller.” — Jeanne Barber, Camden Grace Interiors
Multifunctional furniture
“Multifunctional furniture gives you more with less. This coffee table pops up to standard table height so it can be used as a desk, a game table, or a dining table.” — Trevor Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer Design
Storage piece
“A storage piece can do double duty as a focal point. Instead of painting all the dark, original millwork, we restored select elements, including this built-in cabinet. Then, we wallpapered the interior. It adds richness and function.” — Atsu Gunther, Atsu Gunther Design
Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.