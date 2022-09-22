fb-pixel Skip to main content
Nine designers share tricks to help make the most of the space in your home

From hanging curtains to furniture choices, the pros share some of their secrets.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated September 22, 2022, 33 minutes ago

  1. Strategic shifts

    “Small, strategic shifts can open new opportunities. We relocated a powder room door to the hall around the corner in order to create a full wall of cabinetry that doubled storage for the kitchen.” — Christina Marsh and Kristen Giannattasio, Atelier et Alia

  2. Creative use of space

    “We turned a space between two bump-outs into a vanity by lining it with a mirror and adding an adjustable shelf. Linear light strips provide even illumination for tasks and a serene glow when dimmed. And, the mirror reflects the outdoors, making the room feel larger.” — Patrick Planeta, Planeta Design Group

  3. A settee tucked into a nook underneath a stairway.tamara flanagan

    Use space under the stairs

    “Use every square inch under the stairs. Create a cozy hideaway by tucking in a tailored settee (and excellent reading material).” — Samantha Arak, Samantha Carey Interiors

  4. A living room where the walls and woodwork are all painted the same shade of blue.Joyelle West

    Paint choices

    “Painting walls and millwork the same color amplifies impact and cuts down on contrast, which can make a space seem cluttered. It also allows you to be more intentional with the focal point.” — Thiara Borges Dananberg, Studio Borges Interior Design

  5. A twin bed with a large frame.Sian Richards

    Big beds

    "It’s counterintuitive, but something magical happens with scale when you put a large bed in a tiny bedroom.” — Jessica Stambaugh, JS Interiors

  6. A settee tucked into a nook underneath a stairway.tamara flanagan

    Banquettes

    “Opt for a banquette — either built-in or store bought. It takes up less space than chairs, which need room to pull out. Use the vertical space by adding floating shelves.” — Erin Gates, Erin Gates Design

  7. A bedroom where the drapes are hung from the ceiling height.Victoria Gloria

    Drapery

    “Hang drapery close to the ceiling. The vertical lines help make a room look taller.” — Jeanne Barber, Camden Grace Interiors

  8. A multi-functional tableJared Kuzia

    Multifunctional furniture

    “Multifunctional furniture gives you more with less. This coffee table pops up to standard table height so it can be used as a desk, a game table, or a dining table.” — Trevor Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer Design

  9. A storage cabinet lined with wallpaper.Joyelle West

    Storage piece

    “A storage piece can do double duty as a focal point. Instead of painting all the dark, original millwork, we restored select elements, including this built-in cabinet. Then, we wallpapered the interior. It adds richness and function.” — Atsu Gunther, Atsu Gunther Design










Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

