For sale: Homes with walk-up attics, in Norwood and Arlington

LOT SIZE 0.23 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $460,000 in 2014

PROS Set on a side street across from the high school, this 1916 Colonial features high ceilings, stained glass, and window benches. From the peaked porch, step into the main foyer, where French doors at left open to a living room with gas fireplace. The dining room at right includes bay windows and a leaded glass china cabinet. Past a half bath, the kitchen has black granite counters, stainless appliances, and access to the back deck, garage, and fenced yard. The open second-floor landing creates an airy, elegant feeling, bathed in light from the nearby sunroom. Three bedrooms with hardwood floors share a newer bath, which hides an attic stairway. There’s a den and laundry room in the basement. CONS Sunroom office is unheated.

The Powissett Group, Compass, 508-294-9318, thepowissettgroup@compass.com

$1,025,000

171 PARK AVENUE / ARLINGTON

SQUARE FEET 1,823

LOT SIZE 0.19 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown

PROS This 1917 Colonial sits on a leafy street in Arlington Heights. A cheery red door with sidelights opens into the enclosed front porch. From the spacious foyer, French doors at left lead to a living room with fireplace, original wood trim, and beamed ceilings. The dining room beyond features a built-in hutch and vintage light fixture. The remodeled kitchen sports granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, and a glass door to the back deck and yard. There’s a half bath nearby, while laundry is in the basement. On the second floor, there’s a bath and four bedrooms, the largest with double closets. The walk-up attic is framed with walls but unfinished. CONS Some dated features, including older carpeting upstairs.

Katya Pitts, Leading Edge Real Estate, 617-335-8552, katyapitts.com

