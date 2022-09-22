fb-pixel Skip to main content

DOJ strikes deal with Newton judge charged with helping immigrant evade ICE capture

The agreement allows for the dismal of federal charges against Joseph, though the case will be referred to the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct

By Shelley Murphy Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph leaves Federal Court in April 2019.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Justice Department has moved “in the interest of justice” to drop all charges against a Newton District Court judge who was accused of thwarting efforts by federal agents to take an undocumented immigrant into custody, drawing an end to a contentious case that had been brought under the Trump administration.

In exchange, Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph agreed to admit to certain facts that will be referred “to the state Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct: the forum that is designed to investigate and address alleged misconduct by state judicial officers and to make final recommendations on discipline to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts,” according to a filing by prosecutors in US District Court on Thursday.

Joseph, 54, was indicted in April 2019 on conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges for allegedly preventing a federal agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement from taking the immigrant into custody by allowing him to leave the courthouse out a secured back door, while the agent was ordered to wait out in a lobby.

Defense lawyers argued in court filings that the charges against Joseph were politically motivated by the Trump administration as part of its hardline immigration policies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.




Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.

