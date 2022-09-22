Fall River woman pleads guilty to sexually exploiting two children, including a two-year-old

Her victims were two and seven-years-old, the statement said.

Nichole Cyr, 27, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15-years, and up to 30-years, in federal prison.

A Fall River woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to sexually exploiting two children, including a two-year-old, while she was working as a babysitter, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Cyr was arrested in July 2020 for child exploitation offenses after child sexual abuse material, including images and videos, were located on her cell phones, the statement said. She was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of that year.

Investigators conducted forensic analysis of Cyr’s phones revealed child sexual abuse material involving both children, including videos and photographs that showed her sexually abusing the two-year-old on various dates, prosecutors said. The analysis also showed that she shared the material with another individual.

Along with a prison sentence, Cyr also faces five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement that Cyr admitted to some of the most egregious conduct that her office prosecutes.

“She sexually victimized two children in her life – one that was only a toddler – captured the abuse on camera, and then shared the horrific material,” Rollins said. “Ms. Cyr took advantage of these young, innocent children entrusted to her care. For that, this predator is now a convicted felon facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.”

Rollins said that her office will not hesitate to prosecute child abusers.

“My office will continue to use every tool in our arsenal to investigate and prosecute those who prey on and sexualize our children.”

