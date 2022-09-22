Fugitive arrested in Chicago in connection with 2014 shooting in Roxbury

An Ethiopian national who allegedly shot someone in Roxbury in 2014 and fled the country was arrested Tuesday in Chicago on a warrant charging him with the crime, authorities said Thursday.

Diriye Bile, 26, was arrested after landing at O’Hare International Airport, according to police and court records.

Bile allegedly shot a “male victim” on the evening of June 29, 2014 on Ruggles Street in Roxbury, police said in 2015. The victim, who was not identified, survived.