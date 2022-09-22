fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fugitive arrested in Chicago in connection with 2014 shooting in Roxbury

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2022, 36 minutes ago

An Ethiopian national who allegedly shot someone in Roxbury in 2014 and fled the country was arrested Tuesday in Chicago on a warrant charging him with the crime, authorities said Thursday.

Diriye Bile, 26, was arrested after landing at O’Hare International Airport, according to police and court records.

Bile allegedly shot a “male victim” on the evening of June 29, 2014 on Ruggles Street in Roxbury, police said in 2015. The victim, who was not identified, survived.

“Bile fled the country after the shooting and was tracked to Ethiopia until his recent flight back to the United States,” police said Thursday. “This arrest was the culmination of an eight-year long fugitive investigation and the collaborative effort of many federal and state agencies.”

Bile is charged with of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition, court records show.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday, records show, and Suffolk Superior Court Judge Stacey Pichardo ordered him held on $100,000 cash bail or $1 million surety. Bile’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

His next court hearing is slated for Oct. 11.

