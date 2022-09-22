Hear ye, hear ye: Couples young and old find love in the village at King Richard’s Faire

“It’s like a fairy tale, you know? It’s enchanting. It’s a whole different world,” said Fandreyer, who on a recent Saturday sported a flowing golden gown she’d hand-sewn. “I love the atmosphere. I love the people. I’m a fanatic.”

When fall arrives, you can find them cheering on the thrice-daily jousting matches, dressing up in their best medieval clothing, and partying like it’s 1499.

THE KING’S QUARTERS — For the last 14 years, Phillipstonresident Xan Fandreyer and her daughter have been regulars at King Richard’s Faire, Carver’s long-running Renaissance festival.

So when it came time to pick a wedding venue this year, her then-fiancé, Gerhard Fandreyer, knew the perfect spot: The enchanted forest where romance lingers in the air with the scent of turkey legs and the sounds of clanking battle axes.

“As soon as I suggested, ‘What about the King Richard’s Faire?’, that was that,” Gerhard said.

For more than four decades, scores of couples like the Fandreyers have donned fanciful gowns and renaissance garb and declared their love for one another during theatric wedding ceremonies held at the venue’s wooded village. Countless more have met future partners while hobnobbing over horn-fulls of mead, popped the big question at the nightly “Evening Revels,” or renewed their vows during an annual ceremony on the festival’s main stage, as dragon-loving strangers looked on shouting hearty “Huzzahs!”

Carver, MA - 9/17/2022 Xan Fandreyer (left) and Gerhard Fandreyer (right) walk from the King’s Stage after their wedding ceremony at King Richard’s Faire in Carver, Mass. on Sept. 17, 2022. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe) Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

For devotees like Fandreyer, it’s a calling.

“This has literally been her dream for 14 years,” said her 28-year-old daughter, Tia Kinsman.“She’s had a few boyfriends and has always said ‘I want to get married at the faire!’ They didn’t work out. But this one did. And it was his idea, so I thought that was the coolest thing.”

As Kinsman spoke, a jester ambled past her mom’s wedding reception on a unicycle shaped like a unicorn. Later, cast members who work at the faire stopped by, one after another, to wish the bride and groom good tidings, perform magic tricks, and sing jaunty tunes backed by a lute and autoharp.

So what is it that makes attendees want to kick off a lifetime of happiness surrounded by fire-eating performers and people scarfing down Jester’s Chicken Fingers ‘n Fryes?

Many patrons find it’s a place they can express themselves in all their cosplaying glory, or defy tradition and custom without fear of judgment, said Aimée Shapiro Sedley, the faire’s general manager.

The venue, she said, has long been a haven for LGBTQ communities, so-called theater kids, Wiccans, and everyone in between.

“Last year, we had a Viking-themed wedding because that’s what the couple wanted,” Shapiro Sedley said. “They took a lot of traditions from the old Viking ages.”

There are perks for planning ahead if you wed at the faire: Organizers can make arrangements to include happy couples in the daily “Royal Parade,” or even let them join the faire’s namesake on the royal dais during a jousting tournament.

The Lord Chancellor — real name Richard Weber — receives couples lining up for a vow renewal ceremony at King Richard’s Faire in Carver. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

On-site weddings are extremely public affairs. Everyone at the festival is invited to watch the ceremony, which is held on the King’s Stage, if they so choose. Because a majority of attendees show up in full costume, the scene looks like a gigantic royal wedding plucked from a period drama.

Despite the show’s popularity among faire-goers, Shapiro Sedley said no one has ever requested a “Game of Thrones”-themed wedding. But it may be for the best: the nuptials in George R. R. Martin’s fictional universe have a reputation for going horribly wrong.

Still, she won’t rule it out. This is, after all, a place where people are encouraged follow their heart, wherever it leads them.

That’s an appealing prospect, said Richard Weber, who’s been part of the faire’s cast since it was founded in the ‘80s.

“King Richard’s Faire, much like marriage, is a fantasy,” said Weber, who goes by Lord Percival DeGagé and has officiated roughly 60 weddings. “This place has nothing to do with reality, and very little to do with history.”

The space was created with kindness, magic, and hospitality in mind, he said, elements that tend to speak to people “who are more romantically inclined.”

Faire superfans Adam and Cynthia Smith, of Keene, New Hampshire (they wore matching black-and-red medieval outfits and said they bring their kids to the faire every weekend) were there to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, just as they’ve done in years past.

They were front and center when 25 couples lined up for the annual vow renewal ceremony.

“We love being able to step out of the normal and do something that the entire family can cherish and enjoy,” said Cynthia, whose kids were in the audience to help celebrate.

Carver, MA - 9/17/2022 People lock arms and dance in the middle of the woods to live music at King Richard’s Faire in Carver, Mass. on Sept. 17, 2022. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe) Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

For the non-betrothed, meanwhile, the festival is a reliable place to meet likeminded lords, ladies, or warlocks.

“There’s definitely a lot of common interests here,” said Whitman resident Michael Dudley, who was dressed as Gandalf, the wizard from “The Lord of the Rings” series. “It’s an escape. Any problems — anything in your life — is gone. You’re going back in time. You’re living your own fantasy.

“Drinks are everywhere,” said Josh W., 25, who was wearing a purple cape made from a graduation gown. “Which definitely helps with the love. Lots of mead.”

But fermented, honey-based beverages aside, it’s the good vibes and zero-judgment environment that often helps brew romance.

“It’s about unity,” said Megan Callaway, who was there with her husband, James, to celebrate the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary. “Everyone here gets along, so I guess that means it’s about love.”

A couple holds hands as they line up for a vow renewal ceremony at King Richard’s Faire in Carver. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.