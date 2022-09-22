fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lakeville woman, 26, shot and killed in Taunton, prosecutors say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2022, 49 minutes ago

A 26-year-old Lakeville woman was found shot to death inside a Taunton apartment building Wednesday night, according to Bristol Count District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

The victim was identified by prosecutors as Colby Dowling.

According to prosecutors, Taunton police received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Wednesday from someone in an apartment at 52 Tremont St. reporting they had found a woman with a serious gunshot wound inside the unit.

Dowling was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

“Several people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

No further information is currently available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video