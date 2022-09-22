Lakeville woman, 26, shot and killed in Taunton, prosecutors say

According to prosecutors, Taunton police received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Wednesday from someone in an apartment at 52 Tremont St. reporting they had found a woman with a serious gunshot wound inside the unit.

The victim was identified by prosecutors as Colby Dowling.

A 26-year-old Lakeville woman was found shot to death inside a Taunton apartment building Wednesday night, according to Bristol Count District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Dowling was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

“Several people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, prosecutors said.

No further information is currently available.

