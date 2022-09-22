Man dies after stabbing in Falmouth

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday in Falmouth, where police responded to a report of a disturbance outside a home, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Police Chief Edward Dunne said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Douglas Rose, 41, was found suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officials responded to a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. to a report of disturbance outside 250 Davisville Road, the statement said.

The fire department provided emergency assistance at the scene, and transported him to Falmouth Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.