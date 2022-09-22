Showtunes, oompah music, and a call for costumes

There’s a bright golden haze on the Americana Theatre Company’s Plymouth stage, which will present “The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein” in a three-night benefit show. The performance will feature tunes from “The Sound of Music,” “Carousel,” “Oklahoma!,” and more, performed by company members and musical guests. Proceeds will go toward expanding Americana’s performance season. Evening shows run at 7 p.m. Oct. 6, 8, and 9; and there’s a matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets are $35, $30 for students and seniors. For more information and to buy tickets, visit americanatheatre.org .

The PEG Center for Art and Activism in Newburyport is hosting a new exhibition called “Women Hold Up Half the Sky” between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4. The exhibit surrounds five women artists who are strong, diverse, and international. Visitors can view the exhibit at 3 Harris St. between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The public can attend an in-person or virtual reception with the artists Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit thepegcenter.org .

From Left: Americana Theatre Company actors Derek Grant Martin, founder and coartistic director Nick Hancock, and Jesse M. Sullivan, coartistic director. Americana Theatre Company

Framingham will get a taste of German food and beer at this year’s Octoberfest taking place between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Jack’s Abby Beer Hall & Beer Garden, located at 100 Clinton St., also will host live oompah music, stein holding, and keg tossing. The event starts at noon and ends at 11 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, but ends at 9 p.m. Oct. 2. Octoberfest is free to the public, and reservations are recommended. To access additional perks, attendees can purchase VIP tickets. For more information, visit jacksabby.com/octoberfest-2022/.

Hayfest, Historic Newton’s annual fall festival, returns Oct. 2, bringing 18th-century charm back to the Jackson Homestead and Museum for an afternoon of family fun. From noon to 4 p.m., visitors can try their hand at handcrafts, including apple cider pressing, weaving, and candle dipping. Hayfest will take place rain or shine in the Homestead’s backyard at 527 Washington St. For more information, visit newtonma.gov/government/historic-newton.

The Armory Cafe is hosting a concert by three folk musicians as part of its fall “Somerville Songwriter Sessions” series. Phil Henry will bring the rich plucks of a steel-string guitar, Caroline Cotter her engrossing soprano vocals, and Beth DeSombre her captivating, political compositions. The three each will perform a solo set before coming together for a round-robin performance to close out the night. Music begins at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1, at 191 Highland Ave. There is a suggested donation of $15 at the door. For more information, visit artsatthearmory.org.

