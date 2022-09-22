Stormy weather, flooding possible for eastern MA, RI today

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also warned about possible storms.

“The main concern today will be the potential for strong to damaging wind gusts,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory. “While this potential for this exists across the entire region; the greatest risk will be across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In addition, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rain and brief street flooding are also concerns.”

Forecasters are warning of downpours, lightning, and minor flooding in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Thursday, peaking between noon and 4 p.m.

“A cold front will bring potentially severe weather to areas of #MA today,” the agency posted on Twitter Thursday morning. “Stay aware of weather conditions wherever you are today.”

Shortly before 10 a.m., forecasters said morning rain had started to weaken but could become more intense later in the day.

“Why did the storms weaken this morning?” the weather service posted on Twitter. “There’s very little instability (or energy) available. That changes early this afternoon w/next round of storms, especially in RI/SE MA, which is where the greater instability should be.”

The weekend should be drier, forecasters said.

“Cold front moves through the region this morning and afternoon with potentially strong thunderstorms,” the weather service said Thursday in a forecast discussion. “Cold and blustery conditions settle in behind the front for Friday and Friday night. Milder and more seasonable weather will return this weekend into early next week.”





