Students told to ‘shelter in place’ after Northeastern bomb threat

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated September 22, 2022, 13 minutes ago

Boston police responded to a bomb threat at Northeastern University on Thursday night, officials said, prompting warnings for students to shelter in place.

The threat was called in at around 10:30 p.m., according to department spokesman David Estrada. As of 10:50 p.m., bomb squads were en route to the area of 360 Huntington Ave., he said.

There were no reports of explosions or suspicious packages, Estrada said.

Northeastern campus police issued an advisory at 10:42 p.m. urging students to avoid the area of the Curry Student Center and shelter in place.

Northeastern officials declined immediate comment on Thursday night.

No further information was immediately available.

The report came one week after a university employee reported that a pressurized case exploded in his hand, prompting an evacuation. That incident remains under investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

