Students told to ‘shelter in place’ after Northeastern bomb threat

Boston police responded to a bomb threat at Northeastern University on Thursday night, officials said, prompting warnings for students to shelter in place.

The threat was called in at around 10:30 p.m., according to department spokesman David Estrada. As of 10:50 p.m., bomb squads were en route to the area of 360 Huntington Ave., he said.

There were no reports of explosions or suspicious packages, Estrada said.