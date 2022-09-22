UMass moves 51 students from motel to on-campus housing as remaining students complain of transit issues

But among the 58 left behind, problems with getting to and from campus and access to basic facilities like laundry and reliable Internet remain a concern, one student told the Globe.

Several dozen transfer students who were assigned to live in a motel more than three miles from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have moved into on-campus housing, a university spokesperson told the Globe Thursday.

Following a surge in demand for student housing for the fall semester, the university had 122 transfer students move into an Econo Lodge in Hadley on Sept. 2.

Ten days following move-in, accommodations became available on the state’s flagship campus, allowing 51 students to leave the motel the week of Sept. 12 and join the campus community. Vacancies arise throughout the semester “for a number of reasons,” said university spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski in an email statement to the Globe.

“The university will continue to fulfill requests to move to on-campus housing as space becomes available through the end of October,” he said.

Goldman, 22, told the Globe the quality of his double-occupancy motel room, furnished with a refrigerator and a television as well as typical dorm room amenities like a twin-xl bed, work desk, and dresser, is higher than he expected. But he and other students living in the Econo Lodge are facing trouble seamlessly travelling to and from campus, among other problems, he said.

Students with cars can park their vehicle for free in the motel parking lot, and they’ll be given priority for a “yellow permit,” an on-campus parking permit given to new UMass students, according to a webinar with university staff held earlier this summer. Students relying on public transportation can get to the UMass campus from Econo Lodge via the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Route B43.

On Sept. 8, the university started an additional shuttle service for UMass students housed at the Econo Lodge, running every hour in the morning during times when the PVTA bus runs express rides that don’t stop at the motel, Blaguszewski told the Globe.

“The B43 bus provides transportation to campus every 30 minutes for the remainder of the day, Monday through Friday,” he said.

But Goldman said the bus does not arrive that frequently, and instead complained of long delays and inconsistencies.

“There was a little period, like right when classes started, when [the bus] actually came every 30 minutes, but now it’s more like every hour,” said Goldman.

Service is so sparse that many students staying at the Econo Lodge plan their meals in the university’s dining halls around the bus schedule, Goldman said.

“I might eat in like five minutes just to catch the next bus out [to Econo Lodge], because the next one wouldn’t be for like an hour and a half,” Goldman said. Students at the Econo Lodge are required to be on the university’s unlimited meal plan and have access to the motel’s continental breakfast.

Laundry is another difficult undertaking for students at the motel, Goldman said. Econo Lodge has just one washer and dryer for dozens of residents, so the machines are almost in constant use. Goldman said he has only been able to wash and dry his clothes one time since moving in, and the machines were ineffective.

“I had to use the dryer two or three times just to get [my clothes] to dry most of the way,” he said.

Beyond the hotel’s machines, Econo Lodge residents have the option to pay for pickup and drop-off services from local laundry vendors that can cost as much as $40, according to the UMass website.

“The decrease in the number of students housed there is also expected to ease concerns about access to laundry facilities,” Blaguszewski said.

Goldman said students at the Hadley motel also struggled to access reliable Wi-Fi soon after moving in. Students had to reconnect to the network almost daily, a hinderance they wouldn’t face had they lived on campus. However, Goldman said the Wi-Fi has since improved.

“Initially it was very rocky. But it’s been not horrible recently. It’s gotten a little better,” he said.

The university has taken steps to address problems and improve the students’ experience. UMass is actively working to quicken the speed and consistency of the Internet at the motel, Blaguszewski said, by working with the cable provider Spectrum, and UMass’s information technology department.

Blaguszewski said the university expects Internet and laundry issues to ease as more students leave the motel and move onto campus.

Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie