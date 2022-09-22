Civic engagement: sounds great in theory, but ...

In “How to raise a generation of better citizens” (Opinion, Sept. 19), Kaylene Stevens argues that students need to learn both “the skills for essential, innovative jobs” and how to “actively engage in their communities and government.”

She illustrates those latter skills with protests to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day and support for local chapters of Black Lives Matter.

But surely having the skills to actively engage can be used for any ends, not just those that Stevens might happen to agree with. After all, most autocrats rose to power using their skills to actively engage in their communities and government.