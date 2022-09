I was thrilled that the Orange Line was running once again. My commute to Downtown Crossing from Community College was smooth and efficient. However, as much as I appreciated the newly clean T stations, I couldn’t help but chuckle at the broken escalator at the Community College station.

Oh well, let’s not ask for the moon when we have the stars.*

* With apologies to “Now, Voyager,” starring Bette Davis and Paul Henreid.