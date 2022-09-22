These maps show how sea level rise could put the South Coast underwater

As climate change pushes sea levels up, Massachusetts’ southern coast will more regularly be pummeled by storms and face catastrophic flooding and increased erosion. That’s according to a new report from the conservation group Trustees of Reservations.
The analysis says sea levels along the South Coast could, by 2050, rise by over two feet. Towns around Buzzards Bay and Narraganset Bay are especially at risk.
These maps from the Trustees of Reservations illustrate that grim future.
Projected flooding
Click the arrow to see projected flooding in 2030, 2050, and 2070.
Impacts of sea level rise on natural habitats
Using the map below, see the projected impacts of long-term sea level rise on habitats, including MassWildlife’s Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program Priority Habitats, protected open Space, and coastal habitats.
