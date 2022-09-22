fb-pixel Skip to main content

These maps show how sea level rise could put the South Coast underwater

By Dharna Noor and Sabrina Shankman Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Waves crash into the breakwater along the coast of Mattapoisett Harbor. Preparations were made as Tropical Storm Isaias made it's way towards Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon with strong winds lashing the south coast.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

As climate change pushes sea levels up, Massachusetts’ southern coast will more regularly be pummeled by storms and face catastrophic flooding and increased erosion. That’s according to a new report from the conservation group Trustees of Reservations.

The analysis says sea levels along the South Coast could, by 2050, rise by over two feet. Towns around Buzzards Bay and Narraganset Bay are especially at risk.

These maps from the Trustees of Reservations illustrate that grim future.

Projected flooding

Click the arrow to see projected flooding in 2030, 2050, and 2070.

Impacts of sea level rise on natural habitats

Using the map below, see the projected impacts of long-term sea level rise on habitats, including MassWildlife’s Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program Priority Habitats, protected open Space, and coastal habitats.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor. Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman.

