Aaron Judge remains stuck on 60 home runs, but Yankees beat Red Sox in 10 innings anyway

To the plate stepped Josh Donaldson, who grounded a single to left past a diving Rafael Devers at third, scoring the winning run for a 5-4 Yankees victory in the first of a four-game set.

With the automatic runner on second base in the 10th inning and Kaleb Ort on the mound for the Red Sox, Boston manager Alex Cora decided to walk Gleyber Torres to set up the double play.

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge remained stuck on 60 home runs for the season, but the Yankees walked off the Red Sox anyway on Thursday evening at Yankee Stadium.

The Sox had a 4-3 lead heading into the home half of the eighth inning, but Ryan Brasier allowed a Harrison Bader sacrifice fly for the tying run.

Reese McGuire hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Red Sox a 4-3 lead after they trailed, 3-0.

After Jameson Taillon held the Red Sox scoreless for six innings, Clarke Schmidt took the ball for the seventh. In short, the Sox bludgeoned the righthander.

Triston Casas laced a solo shot, his third of the year, to right field, making it 3-1. Following a single and a walk, Cora called on a pinch hitter, McGuire, who delivered a three-run shot that sneaked over the right-center-field wall.

Judge, chasing Roger Maris’s American League home run record, did not reach that milestone against Red Sox starter Michael Wacha.

The righthander walked Judge twice, much to the dismay of Yankees fans, who booed Wacha for each ball. Wacha fanned Judge the third time the two squared off, a reminder of how dominant Wacha has been against the Yankees’ Herculean figure. Judge is hitless in 15 plate appearances against Wacha, striking out 10 times.

Through four innings, the Yankees saw just 38 pitches against Wacha. They grounded into four double plays, two of which came after Judge’s walks. Wacha had to grind through his six innings. He walked four and fanned five. But he pitched much like he has all season. Wacha held the Yankees to six hits.

A sacrifice fly by Kyle Higashioka in the fifth plated the first run of the game. Then Giancarlo Stanton belted a two-run homer in the sixth.

After the Red Sox’ four-run rally in the seventh, the Yankees had the Sox’ backs against the wall once again in the home half of the inning. Higashioka drilled a double that split the gap in right-center. Reliever John Schreiber walked Judge, making it three bases on balls for the slugger on the night. After a mound visit, Schreiber induced a double play started by Casas at first base. Following a Torres walk, Donaldson grounded to second to end the threat.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.