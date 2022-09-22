Bruins jerseys to feature Rapid7 patch

Team president Cam Neely and CEO Corey Thomas of the Boston-based cybersecurity company were on hand to reveal the new revenue-generator, the outgrowth of the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program launched last year.

Bruins fans will find cybersecurity ads impossible to block this season when Rapid7 becomes the first corporate sponsor of advertising space on the team’s black-and-gold game and practice jerseys.

The ad patch will be 3-by-3-½ inch and located on the right chest space of all four of the team’s jerseys: home, away, alternate, and practice. League regulations specified the patch has to conform with the team’s uniform colors.

Teams had the option of selling space to different sponsors for different jerseys, but the Bruins opted for the single sponsor.

Rapid7, a global company that trades on NASDAQ, is headquartered at 120 Causeway Street, one of the newer office towers adjacent to TD Garden where the Bruins play.

The Bruins worked with an outside agency, Excel, to find the right match, with Neely telling the Globe in April that the team would enter the ad patch space cautiously.

“I want to stress that if it’s not the right fit, we’ll hold off until we find the right fit,” said Neely. “Being a former player that wore the jersey and being proud to wear an Original Six franchise jersey, that’s why for me it really has to be the right partner — it’s not necessarily who’s writing the biggest check.”

Keith Wachtel, chief business officer of the NHL, told the Globe in April the league believes the patches will be “extremely lucrative across the 32 clubs,” in excess of $100 million a year combined.

Beginning last season, the Bruins sold space on their helmets for a TD Bank decal.

Since 2016, the Bruins had worn chest patches on their practice jerseys from the China-based ORG Packaging.

Thomas received his MBA from Harvard Business School and sits on the board of directors of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, according to the Rapid7 website.

Next year, the Red Sox and other MLB teams will enter the jersey ad patch world. The MassMutual financial services company is expected to become the debut jersey corporate sponsor for the Red Sox in a 10-year deal believed to be worth $17 million a year.

Since the 2017-18 season, the NBA has allowed a small patch on the left chest of its players’ uniforms in a deal believed to be worth in excess of $200 million annually combined among all 30 teams, according to Boardroom.

CNBC estimated that the Celtics’ Vistaprint uniform patch sponsor brings in between $10 and $15 million a year to the team.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.