EMass girls’ volleyball: A 30-kill performance from Methuen’s Sam Driend headlines Players of the Week

Lauren Augusto, Dartmouth — The senior setter tallied 57 assists, 16 digs and 9 aces in victories over Oliver Ames and Durfee.

Sumaya Barre, New Mission — The senior right side hitter averaged 10 kills and four aces over four matches for the Titans (5-1).

Carrina Barron, Tewksbury — Considered the top libero in the region, the Bryant University recruit has been instrumental in a 4-1 start for the Redmen.