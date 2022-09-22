EMass girls’ volleyball: A 30-kill performance from Methuen’s Sam Driend headlines Players of the Week

Lauren Augusto, Dartmouth — The senior setter tallied 57 assists, 16 digs and 9 aces in victories over Oliver Ames and Durfee.
Sumaya Barre, New Mission — The senior right side hitter averaged 10 kills and four aces over four matches for the Titans (5-1).
Carrina Barron, Tewksbury — Considered the top libero in the region, the Bryant University recruit has been instrumental in a 4-1 start for the Redmen.
Sam Driend, Methuen — In just three sets, the senior outside hitter recorded 30 kills to power the Rangers to the Merrimack Valley Conference win over North Andover.
Chloe Lee, Newton North — The junior outside hitter recorded 18 kills and three aces in Wednesday’s win over previously-unbeaten Lincoln-Sudbury (6-1).
