Jazz trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee

Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for former Celtic forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all details — such as physicals and league approval — had been completed, which prevented the deal from being announced by either team.

Detroit will become the fifth NBA club for Bogdanovic. He averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season in 69 games, all of them starts, and has averaged 15.0 points in eight seasons with Brooklyn, Indiana, Washington and Utah.