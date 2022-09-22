Nate Weitzer’s high school football picks and games to watch for Week 3

Xaverian at King Philip : With Matt Hasselbeck calling plays and his son, Henry, lighting up the scoreboard, the Hawks (2-0) will represent a huge challenge for a Warriors team that has appeared in four of the last five Division 2 Super Bowls. Pick : XAVERIAN.

We enter the third week of the high school season and the final week before league play begins in earnest. Teams have scheduled some tough opponents to gear up for their next set of challenges, led by Springfield Central, which is hosting national powerhouse St. John’s College High (D.C.) on Saturday afternoon.

Duxbury at Franklin: Despite graduating a slew of key contributors from their best team in a decade, the Panthers (2-0) have looked sharp through two weeks. Duxbury (2-0) is firing on all cylinders heading into a tough test against a D1 contender. Pick: FRANKLIN.

Marblehead at North Andover: The Magicians (2-0) put their state-best 22-game win streak on the line in a nonleague bout at North Andover. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) are looking sharp after shutting out Lincoln-Sudbury in their opener. Pick: NORTH ANDOVER.

Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick: Swampscott, the two-time defending Division 5 state champion, bounced back from an opening loss to best Lynn English last week. Fenwick (2-0) is looking for a big nonleague win before squaring off with CCL rival St. Mary’s next Friday. Pick: BISHOP FENWICK.

Randolph at Cathedral: Coming off the first state title in program history, the Blue Devils (1-1) take on a talented Cathedral squad that opened with a 35-0 win last week. Pick: RANDOLPH.

O’Bryant at Brighton: Senior quarterback Sahmir Morales has Brighton (2-0) looking like an early favorite in the Boston City League. The Bengals look to make a statement in their first league game of the year. Pick: BRIGHTON.

Walpole at Wellesley: The Raiders (1-1) play their first Saturday afternoon game of the season in a Bay State Conference crossover matchup against Walpole (2-0), which has outscored Framingham and Natick by a combined margin of 82-0 thus far. Pick: WALPOLE.

BB&N at Milton Academy: The Mustangs open the season at 7 p.m. Saturday night under the lights at Milton High. The two-time reigning ISL champs are loaded for another run in Kevin MacDonald’s 27th and final season. Pick: MILTON ACADEMY.

Governor’s Academy at St. Sebastian’s: A couple of quarterbacks look to make their names Saturday (1 p.m.), with senior Owen Umansky starting for Govs and sophomore Ty Ciongili ready to sling it for the host Arrows. Pick: GOVERNOR’S.

St. John’s College High (D.C.) at Springfield Central: For the second straight year, Springfield welcomes a national power to Berte Field. In 2021, IMG Academy dominated in front of a sizable crowd, and now St. John’s (ranked 16th nationally) rides up from Washington D.C. to challenge the MIAA Division 1 champs. Pick: ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE.



