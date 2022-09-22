Red Sox place Trevor Story on 10-day injured, call up Bobby Dalbec

The Red Sox placed second baseman Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left heel contusion. The move is retroactive to Sept. 19.
Infielder Bobby Dalbec was promoted from Triple-A Worcester and will take his spot on the roster.
Story has made 92 starts at second base and his batting .238 this season. He has not played since leaving the Sept. 11 game against the Orioles with left heel pain. He missed time earlier this season as well after fracturing his right hand in mid-July before returning Aug. 27.
Dalbec was sent to Worcester on Sept. 4 after batting .211 in 111 games with Boston in 2022. In 13 games with the WooSox, he batted .250 with five home runs and eight RBI.
