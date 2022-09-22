fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox place Trevor Story on 10-day injured, call up Bobby Dalbec

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Trevor Story is batting .238 in his first season with the Red Sox.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox placed second baseman Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left heel contusion. The move is retroactive to Sept. 19.

Infielder Bobby Dalbec was promoted from Triple-A Worcester and will take his spot on the roster.

Story has made 92 starts at second base and his batting .238 this season. He has not played since leaving the Sept. 11 game against the Orioles with left heel pain. He missed time earlier this season as well after fracturing his right hand in mid-July before returning Aug. 27.

Dalbec was sent to Worcester on Sept. 4 after batting .211 in 111 games with Boston in 2022. In 13 games with the WooSox, he batted .250 with five home runs and eight RBI.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video