Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes: Will Aaron Judge break the AL home run record during Boston series?

The slugger enters the series with 60 home runs, two shy of breaking the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. He holds a 23-homer lead over Houston’s Yordan Alvarez in the AL home run race and he leads Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez by 13 in the RBI race, but is in a tight race for the batting crown with Xander Bogaerts.

The Red Sox will get an up-close look at the Aaron Judge Watch when they hit New York for a four-game series with the Yankees this weekend.

Coming off of a two-game split at Cincinnati, the Red Sox will send Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, Nick Pivetta, and Brayan Bello to the mound this weekend.

Wacha will get the start Thursday.

Lineups

RED SOX (72-76): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA)

YANKEES (90-58): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Taillon: Christian Arroyo 0-4, Xander Bogaerts 5-20, Rafael Devers 4-11, Kiké Hernández 2-10, J.D. Martinez 4-13, Tommy Pham 7-17, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Trevor Story 1-8, Alex Verdugo 3-16

Yankees vs. Wacha: Harrison Bader 1-2, Josh Donaldson 2-9, Marwin Gonzalez 1-2, Aaron Hicks 0-4, Kyle Higashioka 0-2, Aaron Judge 0-14, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-3, Tim Locastro 2-4, Anthony Rizzo 21-50, Giancarlo Stanton 2-14, Gleyber Torres 1-10

Batting title chase: Judge leads the batting race over Bogaerts .3171 to .3166. Bogaerts is attempting to win Boston’s first batting title since Mookie Betts hit .346 in 2018. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez has dropped to .313. The Twins have a matinee at Kansas City Thursday at 2 p.m.

Stat of the day: Judge is 0-for-14 with nine strikeouts lifetime against Wacha.

Notes: Wacha is 8-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his past 12 starts. He is 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against the Yankees. … Taillon is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in his last nine starts, and is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA in seven career starts against the Red Sox. … Bogaerts was 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss at Cincinnati and is batting .386 (22-for-57) over his past 15 games. He is batting .250 (14-for-56) against the Yankees this season and is 5-for-20 lifetime against Taillon. … Judge has an on-base streak of 20 games, one shy of his longest set April 1-26, 2018. Judge is hitting .472 (34-for-72) with 11 homers and 19 RBIs during the streak. Judge has been on base multiple times in his past seven games and in 18 of his past 20.

