Seattle wins, but back continues to bother young phenom Julio Rodríguez

Jarred Kelenic moved from left to center field and Sam Haggerty entered the game in left. Kelenic homered and doubled in his first game since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma.

Rodríguez, front-runner for American League Rookie of the Year, slowly walked off the field with a trainer in the bottom half of the first inning. He recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue.

Julio Rodríguez doubled and scored before leaving with lower back tightness, and the Seattle Mariners overcame the loss of the rookie center fielder to beat the Oakland Athletics, 9-5, and avoid a three-game sweep.

Adam Frazier went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Mitch Haniger, Cal Raleigh, Jesse Winker, and Ty France also drove in runs for Seattle, which entered the day with a four-game lead over Baltimore for the third and final AL wild-card position.

Stephen Vogt tripled in three runs for Oakland, after he announced before the game he will retire at the end of this, his 10th major league season.

“It just felt right,” he said. “It just felt like there’s nowhere else I want to play, there’s nowhere else I want to be, there’s nothing else I want to accomplish as a player other than helping these guys the rest of this year.”

Vogt has spent six seasons with the A’s. The 37-year-old also played for Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Arizona, and Atlanta.

Cardinals go long, but Albert Pujols stays on 698

Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he did drive two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. The next stop in his pursuit of the 700-homer club is Dodger Stadium, where the Cardinals, who had been shut out in their previous three games, open a three-game series on Friday.

Manny Machado hit his 30th homer for the Padres, who had won five in a row. They currently hold the NL’s No. 2 wild-card spot.

Donovan’s slam made a winner of Jack Flaherty (1-1), who struck out nine in six innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks.

Heasley, Royals keep Twins reeling

Jonathan Heasley (4-8) pitched six innings of two-hit ball following his dominant start against the Red Sox last week, Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins, 4-1, to complete a three-game series sweep. Salvador Perez also drove in a run for Kansas City, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI, and Brad Keller finished off three innings of no-hit ball by the bullpen for his first career save. The first home sweep of at least three games by the Royals since July 2021 also probably ended the fading playoff hopes of the Twins, who two weeks ago were in the midst of an AL Central race but lost eight of nine on their road trip . . . Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping Texas top the Angels, 5-3. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit with one out in the ninth. Ohtani doubled into the right-field corner, but Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout struck out swinging . . . Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia was followed by five relievers in a 10-hit shutout, helping the Giants beat the Rockies, 3-0, to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia also worked a scoreless inning when he got the start for Tuesday night’s 6-3 victory. He became the first Giants pitcher to start twice in the same series since Dominic Leone last September. Before Leone, it was Gaylord Perry against Atlanta on July 3 and July 6, 1969.