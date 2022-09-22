Waltham thumps Newton South in a Dual County football clash to remain unbeaten after a rare 3-0 start

Quarterback Jack Renaud connected with three different receivers on first-half scoring tosses of 36, 21 and 65 yards and Ty Connolly scored three touchdowns, including a pair of second-half runs of 4 and 3 yards, to lead the Hawks to a 37-7 thumping of Newton South in a Dual County League matchup Thursday night at Bentley University in Waltham.

For the first time since 1991, the Waltham Hawks are soaring in the rarefied air of a 3-0 start.

The Hawks (3-0, 1-0) were last unbeaten through the first three games 31 years ago, a year the program went to the Super Bowl. Newton South, meanwhile, fell to 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the league.

”It was awesome, great team win,” said Connolly. “First league game, we wanted to come out strong and show the league we’re not the same Waltham and it’s evident here.”

The Hawks led 21-7 at the half. Josh Registre got the scoring going in the first quarter when he took a wide receiver screen from Renuad and turned it into a 36-yard TD. Edwin Ramirez added the point-after to give Waltham a 7-0 lead.

Four plays into the second quarter, Adam Chisari converted a screen pass into a 21-yard TD to make it 14-0. Two plays later, Newton South recorded its only score of the game when Everson Quissanga connected with Paxton Boyd on a 48-yard TD pass.

With 2:58 left in the half, Connolly caught a quick slant over the middle and raced 65 yards, juking several defenders on his way to the end zone. The Hawks threatened to tack on to its 14-point lead from the Lions’ 2-yard line only to fumble it at the goal line with Newton South’s Izuna Anigbogu recovering.

Connolly’s 4-yard TD late in the third and 3-yard scoring run early in the fourth, in addition to Ramirez’s 24-yard field goal with 7:41 left, helped Waltham put it away. The Hawks defense, meanwhile, forced nine punts and a pair of turnover-on-downs in the dominant win.

Chelmsford 64, Dracut 14 — In an impressive four-touchdown tour de force, junior quarterback Kyle Wilder made his mark with scoring tosses of 37, 18, and 5 yards to three different receivers to go with a 1-yard TD run.

The Lions (2-1) got contributions across the board with Dan Craig scoring on a reception and a blocked punt in the end zone, while Josiah Russell recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards to highlight a 49-point eruption in the second quarter of the Merrimack Valley win.

Andover 43, Lawrence 0 — Behind a balanced offensive performance, the Golden Warriors (3-0) cruised to a Merrimack Valley victory. Senior quarterback Scott Brown accounted for four total touchdowns (on passes of 57 and 22 yards, and on runs of 36 and 12 yards — all in the first half — and Andover’s defense locked down the Lancers’ attack.

Pembroke 35, Plymouth North 26 — Brendan Kanya rumbled for the first three scores of the game on runs of 3, 9 and 55 yards, and the Titans (2-1) held on for the Patriot League victory. Jack Tosone added a pair of second-half touchdowns for Pembroke.

Revere 42, Medford 15 — The Patriots (1-2) erupted for a 28-point second quarter and didn’t look back in a Greater Boston victory. Senior running back Maykin Gonzalez led Revere’s rushing attack with 85 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Senior Jason Shosho anchored the Patriots’ defense with 10 tackles (three tackles for loss).

Correspondents Eamonn Ryan and AJ Traub contributed to this report.