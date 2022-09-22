fb-pixel Skip to main content
Watch: Pittsburgh WR George Pickens makes an amazing one-handed catch against Cleveland

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated September 22, 2022, 35 minutes ago
George Pickens went full extension to make his catch in front of Cleveland cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. early in Thursday's game between the long-time rivals.David Richard/Associated Press

Looks like Pittsburgh’s George Pickens was right.

The rookie receiver out of Georgia, who said recently that he was open “99 percent of the time,” made an impressive one-handed grab in the first half of Thursday’s game between the Steelers and Browns.

Pickens, who had two catches for 26 yards in his first two games, was upset about a lack of chances in the passing game after last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

“I always have a step on somebody, and my step is naturally longer than the other person, and I’m actually fast,” Pickens told reporters. “I’m always [going to] have a step and always feel like, 99 percent of the time, I’m open even though the ball gets there in the air and (the defender) gets time to catch back up. ... But I’m open as soon as I get off the line.”

