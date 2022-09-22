Watch: Pittsburgh WR George Pickens makes an amazing one-handed catch against Cleveland

The rookie receiver out of Georgia, who said recently that he was open “99 percent of the time,” made an impressive one-handed grab in the first half of Thursday’s game between the Steelers and Browns.

Pickens, who had two catches for 26 yards in his first two games, was upset about a lack of chances in the passing game after last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

“I always have a step on somebody, and my step is naturally longer than the other person, and I’m actually fast,” Pickens told reporters. “I’m always [going to] have a step and always feel like, 99 percent of the time, I’m open even though the ball gets there in the air and (the defender) gets time to catch back up. ... But I’m open as soon as I get off the line.”