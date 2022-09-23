‘Breaking Bad’ creator teams up with Rhea Seehorn for a new series

Vince Gilligan, creator of “Breaking Bad” and co-creator of the recently finished “Better Call Saul,” has a new project in the works. And Apple TV+, which has been on a roll with “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “Black Bird,” and more, has scooped up the still-untitled series and given it a two-season order.
Not excited enough? Maybe the fact that “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn is set to play the lead will help get you psyched.
Gilligan, who will be the showrunner, is not letting out many details about the new drama. “After 15 years,” he said in a statement, “I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes, and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her.”
