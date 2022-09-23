‘Breaking Bad’ creator teams up with Rhea Seehorn for a new series

Vince Gilligan, creator of “Breaking Bad” and co-creator of the recently finished “Better Call Saul,” has a new project in the works. And Apple TV+, which has been on a roll with “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “Black Bird,” and more, has scooped up the still-untitled series and given it a two-season order.

Not excited enough? Maybe the fact that “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn is set to play the lead will help get you psyched.