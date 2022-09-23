California moves to ban natural gas furnaces and heaters by 2030

(Bloomberg) -- California is committing to a plan that will make it the first US state to phase out gas-fueled furnaces and water heaters in homes, a move environmentalists are betting will provide a template for other states.

The Golden State will ban the sale of all new natural gas-fired space heaters and water heating appliances by 2030, under a proposal unanimously approved by the California Air Resources Board on Thursday.

Read: California removes incentive to use natural gas in new buildings