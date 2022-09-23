13-year-old girl helps catch 591-pound tuna off Cape Cod

“For someone her age, it’s a huge accomplishment,” said her father, Ron Crisp, a commercial fisherman from Barnstable.

Lola Crisp, an eighth-grader at Nauset Regional High School, caught the 591-pound tuna while participating in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament, which was relaunched last weekend after a decades-long hiatus.

A 13-year-old girl was part of the four-person crew that reeled in a prize-winning tuna off the coast of Cape Cod on Sunday.

Lola was on the first-place winning team that included her father, US Navy Academy graduate Peter Ventola, and 19-year-old Owen O’Connell.

They set off from Barnstable Harbor aboard a 25-foot SeaCraft boat and faced rough weather during the tournament.

The wind was “gusting to 30 knots,” he said.

Ron Crisp (left) and his 13-year-old daughter Lola with their 591-pound bluefin tuna that they caught on Sunday. Carla Sullivan

Working together, they were able to catch the fish within a half an hour. At the time, Ron Crisp didn’t think it would win.

“I said, ‘guys, it’s beautiful fish, you did a nice job, but I doesn’t think it’s going to hold up,’” recalled Crisp.

But the big bluefin turned out to be the biggest catch of the day.

Carla Sullivan, the service manager at Millway Marina in Yarmouthport who organized the tournament, said they were among 19 boats that registered to compete in the tournament.

“They had the largest,” she said. “And the weather was so bad. It was windy out on the water. It was a rough day out there...extremely rough offshore.”

The Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament has a long history, having run from 1949 to 1983. But then it went on a long hiatus. Last weekend was the first time the tournament had been held since 1983, she said.

“We’re excited to keep this going,” she said.

Sullivan was happy to add Lola’s name to the lengthy list of the tournament’s past winners.

“I mean, she’s 50 pounds soaking wet, and she was part of the team that reeled it in,” Sullivan said. “It’s a great story. This kid is a seasoned gameswoman.”

Crisp was happy to take part in the competition with his daughter.

“It’s great to bring it back and get the kids involved,” he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.