Hyde Park man charged with committing sexual assaults in Boston and Milton in 2017

Mancortes was also arrested by Milton police on a warrant from Quincy District Court charging him with aggravated rape and kidnapping in another 2017 incident, police said.

William Mancortes, 43, is scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court Friday on charges of two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or over, police said.

A Hyde Park man was arrested Friday and charged with raping a person in 2017, the second time this month Boston police said they have resolved a cold case sex crime investigation.

Police provided no further information about the two assaults.

Mancortes was identified as the alleged assailant in the Boston case through forensic testing through the police department’s participation in the Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit (SAECK) program, officials said.

Earlier this month, forensic testing on sexual assault evidence collected at the time of the attacks led to the arrest of Ivan W. Cheung for allegedly raping two children and two women at knifepoint between 2003 and 2006.

Cheung has pleaded not guilty.

He was arrested after investigators linked DNA from a cigarette butt he had discarded at the South Bay Mall in June while under surveillance to evidence collected from the most recent attacks, police said.

DNA testing performed at the time of the attacks had shown the two assaults were carried out by the same person, but authorities could not identify the attacker. Cheung was not included in the national DNA database with profiles of people convicted of violent crimes and sexual assaults.

