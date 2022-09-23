fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 41, stabbed to death in Falmouth

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated September 23, 2022, 33 minutes ago

A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Falmouth on Thursday, authorities said.

Douglas Rose, of Falmouth, was stabbed during a disturbance outside 250 Davisville Rd., the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office said.

Police were called to the address around 6:25 p.m. Rose was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The stabbing is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available. John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

