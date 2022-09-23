Raccoon released after feasting in trash bin

On July 28, a raccoon had to be rescued after it got trapped in the bottom of a trash bin in Dedham . Police shared a photo of the raccoon on Facebook as a reminder to residents to keep their garbage secure. “Just a friendly reminder that wild animals love to eat what us humans toss away!” police wrote. “This young raccoon had quite the smorgasbord inside a resident’s trash bin this morning! The best thing we can do to prevent such, is to keep a rock or a brick atop of the bins as these lids can be lifted quite easily. And once the animal is at the bottom of the bin, getting himself back out can be a big ‘uh oh’ especially after a big meal! This little guy has been rescued and is now resting his overstuffed belly-up in a tree!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

‘JACK’ OF ALL TRADES

A motorist from out of town recently came into the Boxborough police station lobby because he was stranded with a flat tire, and he didn’t know how to use his car jack. Lucky for him, Sergeant Brett Pelley was more than willing to help him out. “BPD evening shift taking the term ‘JACK of all trades’ to the next level!” police wrote on Facebook. “After a quick and friendly lesson from Sgt. Pelley this motorist was back on the road in no time! Thanks to CBK Towing for the assist! No job too small!”

BE CAREFUL ABOUT WHAT YOU PUT ON YOUR BUMPER

Here’s something you probably don’t think about: the amount of personal information that you’re making available to the world when you put bumper stickers on your vehicle. Police in Lowell recently made a public service announcement reminding people to think twice about putting decals on their vehicles. “While most decals may seem harmless, criminals can learn a lot about your personal life,” police wrote on Facebook. For example, a youth sports sticker will signal to criminals that your children play sports so you’ll be away from your house often to attend their games and practices. A Cape Cod sticker? To a would-be burglar, that shows you spend a lot of time away during the summer, making your empty house a prime target during the warmer months of the year. “What information are you driving around?” police asked in the Facebook post. “Please do not give free information to strangers through car decals.”

TRIED TO STAY DRY, GOT ARRESTED INSTEAD

A 42-year-old Carver man was allegedly drinking beer in a public park in Plymouth with two other guys when the water sprinklers suddenly came on. In an effort to avoid getting wet, the three men sought refuge in a house that was under construction. “Problem was, it was not theirs,” police wrote on Facebook. “It’s against the law to retreat from pesky sprinklers inside of someone else’s property.” As the officers took the trio into custody, one of the men was less than cooperative. Police said that prior to being placed in handcuffs, he threatened to kill an officer, and also lowered his center of gravity and kicked an officer. He was subsequently charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot), resisting arrest, making threats, breaking and entering, and trespassing.

SWAN RESCUE

At 3:31 p.m. on Aug. 31, Wilmington police received a call from someone concerned about a swan on Lake Street that had its beak stuck to its foot and appeared to be in distress. It turned out that a fishing lure and hook was stuck in its foot, and it needed help. A falconer and the animal control officer responded to the call and successfully removed the fishing lure and hook from the swan’s foot. The happy outcome was documented in the police log, which stated that the swan’s “wounds have been cleaned and bird is on its way.”

