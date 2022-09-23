Second body found in home of former Woonsocket mayor identified

Grabowski and Susan Menard , the former mayor of Woonsocket, were found dead Monday at the home they shared on Marian Lane. Menard served as mayor from 1995 to 2009. Grabowski was her longtime boyfriend.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — State health officials have identified the second person found dead in a city home as Daniel Grabowski, who was the founder and former CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Woonsocket.

Their bodies were found Monday after a neighbor reported to police that they hadn’t been seen in a week or two, city officials previously said. The city’s police chief, Thomas F. Oates III, said police do not believe any crime was committed.

Menard’s remains were identified Wednesday. Grabowski’s remains were identified on Friday by the Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The office said Grabowski died of Type 2 diabetes, and Menard died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Both were in their 70s.

Grabowski retired from the Boys & Girls Club in 2018, according to the Valley Breeze.

