‘Shoebert’ the seal captured after weeklong stay in Beverly’s Shoe Pond

Members of the Beverly Animal Control, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and the fire department came together to initiate the rescue, and help get Shoebert into a wildlife carrier, the statement said.

At around 2:30 a.m., the seal made its way across Cummings Center parking lot, the property where the pond is located, “and came to the side door of the police station for some help,” according to the Beverly Police Department.

“Shoebert,” the gray seal that showed up last week in Beverly’s Shoe Pond and became a local celebrity, was rescued Friday morning after leaving its temporary home and waddling onto land.

Advertisement

The seal was then taken to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut “for observation and any needed medical care before his future release to the wild,” police said.

“Thank you Shoebert for having faith in the BPD, you will be deeply missed by your friends here,” the statement said. “Over the past week you brought a lot of joy and happiness to our city. Feel free to come back and visit anytime!”

The seal — later named “Shoebert” by animal control officers — took up residence at Shoe Pond on Sept. 15.

By Wednesday, officials from NOAA — working with the town — started planning a rescue mission to remove the seal after it swam from the lower pond to the upper pond. On Thursday, they made unsuccessful rescue attempts.

Steve Drohosky, the general manager of Cummings Center, said they believe the seal managed to come into the Bass River before making its way up a culvert and then into the pond.

The seal traveled over a dam covered in grass, which has a paved walkway on top of it, as well as a small wire fence, Drohosky said. The seal scaled it all — which surprised many people.

Advertisement

Gray seals are normally found throughout the North Atlantic Ocean and can be found on rocky coasts, islands, and ice bergs, according to NOAA’s website.

“He’s an ocean seal,” Drohosky said earlier this week, citing information from NOAA officials. “We all don’t have to be seal experts to realize that this seal ultimately needs to be back in the ocean. It’s a matter of how and when that happens.”

The seal had been swimming around for days, regularly entertaining crowds that showed up to see it, Drohosky said. It seemed to be attracted to the activity on the shoreline, he said.

Local residents and businesses immediately latched onto Shoebert’s arrival. Cherry Farm Creamery, an ice cream shop in Danvers, created a flavor to honor the rogue seal, according to their Facebook page.

On Wednesday, the shop began to sell “Shoebert’s Special S’more,” a brownie batter ice cream with brownie dough pieces and s’more goldfish, the post said.

Sully’s Brand, a t-shirt company in Beverly that makes Boston sports apparel, also jumped in on the action, and began selling a royal blue shirt featuring Shoebert’s whiskered face inside of a heart.

Chris Wrenn, the owner of Sully's Brand, created a shirt to commemorate the seal's visit to Beverly, which has been popular among locals, he said. Chris Wrenn

Chris Wrenn, owner of Sully’s Brand, believed Shoebert’s likeness deserved a spot on the shelves right next to clothing featuring former Patriots player Julian Edelman and the “Green Monstah” at Fenway Park.

“He’s kind of a regional celebrity at this point,” Wrenn said. “It’s almost like a children’s storybook come to life.”

Advertisement

The shirts have been very popular already, with residents from Beverly, Essex, Swampscott, and Salem coming in to snag one, Wrenn said.

Meanwhile, about 50 people surrounded the upper pond Wednesday evening trying to catch a glimpse of Shoebert, Wrenn said, before the seal was eventually captured. He visited with his 11-year-old daughter, Georgia, who “got a kick out of it.”

A crowd of over 50 people were at Shoe Pond Wednesday evening watching the gray seal swim around its unlikely habitat, according to Chris Wrenn. (Chris Wrenn) Chris Wrenn

“We weren’t sure where the seal was when we pulled into the lower pond area, but we looked up and saw just a crowd of people [near the upper pond] around 6 p.m.,” Wrenn said. “The sun was starting to set and everyone was respectfully watching this seal.”

On Friday, when police announced on Facebook that Shoebert had been taken to the aquarium, residents bid farewell to the seal. More than 300 comments flooded the department’s post, which was shared more than a thousand times.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken such good care of Shoebert during his time here!,” one person said. “Happy life, Shoebert! You’ll be missed!!”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.