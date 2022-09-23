Snow, wind gust of 100 mph reported atop N.H.’s Mt. Washington

On the first official day of fall, it looked and felt more like winter on New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington.
About an inch of snow fell from Thursday into Friday, and a wind gust of 100 miles per hour was reported on New England’s highest peak.
The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday posted several photos from the summit on Twitter that showed a glaze of ice and frost covering signs and surfaces, while icicles dangled from a road’s guardrails.
Observatory officials warned that snow and ice would continue into Saturday.
“Hikers should be prepared to encounter winter weather conditions,” they said. “Please note that inclement weather could affect [summit] operations & services may be unavailable.”
At about 7 p.m., the observatory posted again, saying a 100-mile-per-hour gust of wind had blown across the summit, the highest gust to hit the peak since May.
“But we haven’t peaked yet as winds are expected to climb higher overnight,” they said.
