‘They’re unfit to serve.’ Stoughton police chief will ask state to decertify officers identified in explosive internal affairs report

“These men violated their oath and they’re unfit to serve as police officers,” a solemn McNamara told reporters during a briefing at police headquarters. “I stand before you today as a civil servant who is heartbroken and incensed by what has transpired, and who pledges that this chapter in the Stoughton Police Department and the town of Stoughton is over.”

Officers in the embattled Stoughton Police Department share Chief Donna McNamara’s “anger and outrage” over an internal affairs report that found three former officers had inappropriate relationships with a young woman who killed herself last year while she was expecting her first child, McNamara said Friday.

McNamara spoke to reporters one day after the release of a highly anticipated, redacted 60-page report on the death of 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who’d been telling friends at the time of her death in February 2021 that she was pregnant with the child of one of the former officers, Matthew G. Farwell, 36, a detective, former patrolmen’s union president, and married father.

They met when Birchmore was just 13 through the department’s now-disbanded youth explorers program, which introduced young people to law enforcement careers. The report offered the most detailed account to date of Birchmore’s relationships with Farwell, his twin brother, William, and their former supervisor in the youth explorers program, which ended in 2016.

All three officers have already left the police department, and McNamara told reporters Friday she’s asked the state’s new Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission to decertify Matthew and William Farwell as well as former officer Robert C. Devine as police officers.

“It must never repeat,” McNamara said of the scandal that’s rocked the Stoughton Police Department. “The revolving door is closed. A person who wears a badge in this community will work to earn back the trust of our citizens. We will ... retrain on the meaning and the importance of our oath. Anyone who violates that sacred responsibility will be held accountable.”

The investigation found the Farwell brothers both engaged in “conduct unbecoming of an officer” in their interactions with Birchmore and were untruthful with State Police who investigated her death about the extent of their relationships with her. It concluded the brothers showed incompetence and failed in their “attention and devotion to duty” in communications they had with Birchmore while on the clock as Stoughton officers.

The investigation also concluded that William Farwell improperly ran his and Birchmore’s names through law enforcement databases and violated another policy by coercing Birchmore via text message, though the specifics of the offense were redacted from the report.

“The evidence demonstrates that Matthew Farwell began an inappropriate relationship with her when she was 15 and he was ... 27,” McNamara said Friday. “The investigation uncovered many hundreds of digital messages and explicit exchanges between Matthew Farwell and Ms. Birchmore over the course of several years.”

She said the report’s findings have been turned over to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

“Evidence discovered determined that at least three Stoughton police officers, who were all known to each other, including Matthew Farwell, his twin brother William Farwell, had inappropriate relations with Ms. Birchmore,” McNamara said. “The investigation showed that William Farwell, in addition to having multiple inappropriate physical encounters with Ms. Birchmore, exchanged explicit messages and photographs with Ms. Birchmore while he was on duty. The evidence suggests that William Farwell also, at the very least, attempted to introduce Ms. Birchmore to other men.”

She said Devine and a person who’s now a police officer in another community also had “inappropriate relations” with Birchmore.

In an e-mail to the Globe on Thursday, Devine denied the allegations.

“I will challenge these findings in every forum available to me and anticipate legal action for multiple infractions,” Devine wrote. “At least in my case, this was a politically motivated sham against an employee who has consistently spoken out against leadership. It speaks volumes that they released any findings to the media before ever notifying me.”

The Farwells haven’t responded publicly to the report.

“All three men, the Farwell brothers and Devine, violated their oaths of office and should never have the privilege of serving any community as a police officer,” McNamara said. “Through a sustained and deliberate combination of lies, deceit, and treachery, they violated the policies and the core values of the Stoughton Police Department, not to mention human decency.”

Police found Birchmore’s body in her apartment on Feb. 4, 2021, while conducting a well-being check sought by her employer, Sharon Public Schools, which had alerted authorities after she missed a few days of work. In the weeks before her death, Birchmore had received a $200 baby stroller as a gift and police found a sonogram photo in her kitchenette.

The internal affairs report said Matthew Farwell was the last known person to see Birchmore alive.

In his State Police interview, Matthew Farwell acknowledged visiting Birchmore’s apartment shortly before her death, saying he went there to end their relationship and deleted all his communications with her after he left. He told troopers he met Birchmore when she was a participant in the explorers program and he was an instructor, and knew about the challenges she faced at home.

