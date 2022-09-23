The Wall That Heals visits Bedford VA

The mobile exhibit received a motorcycle escort through Pepperell, Groton, Littleton, Westford, and Carlisle before it arrived at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital at 200 Springs Road on Tuesday, the VA said in a statement on its website.

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, is on a four day visit to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, according to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

Along with honoring 58,000 members of the US Armed Forces killed during the war, the exhibit also features a mobile education center, which are free and open 24 hours per day, the statement said.

On Thursday, when the exhibit opened, a suicide prevention awareness walk was held, along with a welcome home and pinning ceremony, the department said.

The exhibit is open until Sunday, Gold Star Mother’s Day, and a Blessing of families ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m., the department said. The exhibit is free and open to the public 24-hours a day.

Hosting the wall allows local veterans and their family members a chance to honor those who served, and learn about the war, the department said.

“It provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America,” the department said.

