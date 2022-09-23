Woman seriously injured in multi vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Westborough

A 33-year-old woman was seriously injured in a four-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Westborough Friday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the westbound lane and briefly closed the highway. It was later reopened, State Police said.

The woman, who is from Oxford, was a passenger in a 2003 Subaru Impreza being driven by a 30-year-old man, who is also from Oxford, State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis said in an e-mail.