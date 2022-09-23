Woman seriously injured in multi vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Westborough

A 33-year-old woman was seriously injured in a four-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Westborough Friday night, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the westbound lane and briefly closed the highway. It was later reopened, State Police said.
The woman, who is from Oxford, was a passenger in a 2003 Subaru Impreza being driven by a 30-year-old man, who is also from Oxford, State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis said in an e-mail.
The woman was conscious and taken to an area hospital by ambulance, DeAngelis said.
“Due to the severity of the injuries Crash Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services responded to assist in the investigation,” DeAngelis said.
Westborough fire said on Twitter that multiple vehicles were involved in the rollover crash and that there was a fire.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Westborough EMS also responded to the scene, DeAngelis said. Crime scene services and a crash reconstruction team were also called, DeAngelis said.
The Worcester district attorney’s office was also notified, he said.
