Another rate hike, and we shudder

Don’t forget that Congress has tax policy at its disposal

In his Sept. 22 Opinion column, “The Fed wants you to lose your job,” Abdallah Fayyad points out that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes will lead to unemployment. Basic Keynesian economics includes other tools to fight inflation. In particular, taxes can be raised to cool demand during boom times and lowered during times of weak demand. While the Fed’s interest rate hikes disproportionately affect high-cost items such as housing, a broad tax increase cools demand relatively evenly and is less likely to cause unemployment.

Our current inflation is fueled by a combination of excessive demand, fueled partly by the pandemic stimulus, and supply issues. Rolling back the 2017 tax cuts, passed during good economic times, could help drive down demand without disproportionately affecting much-needed housing production. A value-added tax would encourage saving and can omit essentials such as food.