Very funny, but ‘quiet quitting’ may just be workers’ healthy response to ‘job creep’

The Globe recently published two amusing takes on the subject of “quiet quitting” (“Quiet quitting is a serious threat to our way of life. Just ask Arianna Huffington,” Larry Edelman, Business, Sept. 1; “This headline could be better . . . but whatever, it’s good enough,” Beth Teitell, Page A1, Sept. 21). However, as a writing instructor and a union member, I question the accuracy of the phrase itself.

The main definition of the word “quit” is to stop doing something. However, “quiet quitting” generally refers to doing only what is required of one in a particular job, not to ceasing to do the job entirely. This new term describes not quitting but rather setting boundaries. Teitell’s use of fictional characters such as George Costanza and Homer Simpson trivializes the real issues that workers face. “Quiet quitting” is a recognition that the employer is not entitled to more time than what is being paid for.