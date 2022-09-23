Where she lives, curbside recycling is, um, curbed

Re “At your service. Or not.” (Address, Sept. 18): Jim Morrison’s piece regarding unfair service restrictions for condominium owners struck a nerve as I prepared to make my weekly trip to Methuen’s transfer station. I dutifully turn in my recycling there because I am not allowed to place it curbside. Not only is this prohibition unfair but it is also environmentally unwise. Those in my senior building who can’t (or won’t) make the effort simply add their recyclables to the trash, adding yet more bulk to the landfill.

Pretty shortsighted, I’d say.